Car flips over in collision

A CAR overturned after a collision in Henley, which caused congestion.

The Volkswagen Golf Match was badly damaged in the incident, which happened at the end of Fair Mile as it enters Northfield End after 5pm on Thursday last week.

The driver is believed to have a struck a Volkswagen Golf GT parked on the pavement. This car was also damaged. Police and paramedics were called to the scene but it is understood that nobody was hurt.

Queues of traffic built up in Bell Street and Fair Mile as a pedestrian directed traffic from both directions through a narrow gap between the two cars before the police arrived.

A witness said: “There should be double yellow lines and no parking at the end of the Fair Mile as it runs into Northfield End. Currently they are on only one side of the road.

“As it is, cars not only park on the side of the road, narrowing it significantly, but also on the pavement, making it nearly impossible for parents with a pushchair or older people in electric buggies to use it.”

Raymond Kay, who lives in nearby Leicester Close, described the parking on Fair Mile as “dangerous”.

He said: “There are two spaces for cars to park between the yellow line. It makes it very confusing for drivers, as it effectively leaves the cars on the road.”

