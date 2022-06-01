Woman made MBE for work in Parliament

A WOMAN from Remenham has been made an MBE in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours for services to Parliament.

Charlotte Every, 61, works as assistant to the clerk assistant in the House of Commons.

She said: “I was absolutely thrilled and quite surprised by the news but very honoured.”

Her role is to support the clerk assistant, who leads a team of 500 staff providing advice and support for all the proceedings in the Commons and its committees.

Miss Every, who was born in Henley and has lived in Remenham since she was five, said: “We provide procedural advice to the speaker and oversee the progress of legislation and everything that goes on on the floor of the House and in Westminster Hall, a second procedural chamber. Among other things, I help make sure everyone has the briefing for the day.

“It’s a fascinating and exciting role that lets you really see the workings of Parliament from the ground and has been especially so for the last few years with Brexit and covid.

“Brexit was a very, very busy time for us with all of the procedural matters. Then, just as we thought things were settling down, along came covid.

“We had to completely adapt how the House works from electronic voting to hybrid sittings, making changes almost overnight that would usually have taken months.”

Miss Every started working in the House of Commons in 1996 as personal assistant to the sergeant of arms, an official responsible for order.

She was then the speaker’s diary secretary until 2009 when she took on her current role.

She is very active in her community, Miss Every is a former member of Remenham Parish Council and helped to set up and run the village website.

She has been a churchwarden at the Church of St Nicholas in the village since 2009.

She has also helped to organise the village’s platinum jubilee celebrations this weekend.

These include a free concert in the church at 5pm on Saturday, a free tea party in the church hall garden on Sunday at 3pm and a flower festival in the church all weekend.

“We have been very busy,” said Miss Every. “We started thinking about what we would do before Christmas and have been actively planning from February.”

To relax she like to get out into the countryside.

Miss Every said: “I love walking and during the pandemic I really discovered how lovely our countryside is. I got to know the Hambleden Valley really well, sometimes walking up to 25 miles in a day.”