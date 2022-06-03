Mountaineer on top of the world

A MOUNTAINEER from Henley has climbed Mount Everest in what he believes was a record time, writes Albert Tait.

Garth Miller, 48, claims the three weeks he took to travel from London to the summit of the world’s highest mountain and back is the fastest anyone has ever managed.

He flew from Gatwick airport to Kathmandu on May 2 and returned to his home in St Andrew’s Road on Monday, May 23.

Mr Miller said: “An Everest expedition is typically nine to 10 weeks but I looked at a couple of different ways I could make my expedition stand out.

“One of those ways was speed — I wanted to do it as quickly as possible. Three weeks door to door is as quickly as it has been done as far as I know. It was a lightning ascent.

“I could have done it a couple of days quicker but the weather didn’t play ball.”

Mr Miller, who lives with his wife Ashleigh and their children Amelie, nine, and Archie, three, was born in Australia and moved to Britain when he was 10.

He studied at Queen’s University Belfast and Cambridge before joining the Royal Gurkha Rifles.

In 2004, he tried unsuccessfully to climb Everest, turning back around 200m from the top of the 8,849m mountain due to an oxygen failure.

Mr Miller said he had learned from his mistakes.

“You’ve got to have tactical patience and ascend slowly,” he said. “Young people tend to bomb up, whereas older guys are more moderated.

“That’s the mistake I made when I tried it before. I was young and super-fit but fell into that trap.

“This time I used technology with a thing called Hypoxico, which is simulated altitude training. It involves using a machine that literally sucks the oxygen out of the air, simulating being at high altitude.”

Mr Miller, a captain for British Airways, arrived at Everest base camp on May 6, where he spent nine days organising equipment, going on acclimatisation hikes and waiting for a weather window.

He was finally able to start his ascent on May 15.

Mr Miller and his Sherpa Pasang decided to take the south-east route up Everest, following in the footsteps of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, the first climbers to reach the summit of Mt Everest in May 1953.

This involved crossing the Khumbu icefall, which Mr Miller described as a “crazy, tumbling glacier that is constantly moving and collapsing”.

The pair reached base camp one before going on to base camp two at the bottom of a steep kilometre of ice known as the Lhotse face, where they had to wait for two days due to poor weather conditions.

Mr Miller said: “We spent two days recovering, resting and eating. I was in the Gurkhas so I speak the language and it was very easy to build a quick relationship with Pasang.”

Once conditions had cleared, the pair were able to climb to camp three, about halfway up the mountain, and then continue to camp four, the launch point for a summit attempt.

At 1.45am on May 20, they began their final ascent.

Mr Miller said: “You first have to climb the Hillary step, which is a very difficult part as it’s steep and the route is awkward.

“You’re wearing oxygen, a massive suit, crampons on your boots and goggles, which means it’s difficult to see your feet. It’s unusual if you haven’t practised climbing like that before.

“We managed to get over that and then you walk across this thing called the cornice ridge. There are lots of false summits but eventually you run out of up and you’re on top.”

The pair reached the summit at 10.45am.

Mr Miller said: “It was a relief but I had known when we set out that morning that nothing would stop us getting to the top.

“The winds had died down and the weather was good. I felt rested, I’d slept and eaten and I was hydrated. I knew the only thing that would stop me was giving up and I wasn’t going to do that.

“Happily, there were no crowds, so I had the mountain to myself for a few minutes, which was a powerful emotion. You feel on top of the world.

“You can see the peaks of other surrounding mountains but everything else is under a blanket of cloud. I spent about 45 minutes taking it all in.

“There was a massive sense of relief, having failed before and setting the goal of trying again. It feels like it changed everything.”

Climbing Mt Everest wasn’t enough for Mr Miller, who decided to attempt The Double as part of his descent.

He said: “We left the summit and went across to Lhotse, which is the fourth highest mountain in the world. We went back to camp four, slept for a few hours and then set off to climb it.

“I wanted to do a couple of things to make my Everest expedition stand out. One was the speed and one was climbing Lhotse, which is called doing The Double. It’s really difficult.

“I wanted to try it but I kept it quiet before I left as I wasn’t sure it was possible for a non-mountain professional.

“The best thing about Lhotse is the view you get of Everest. That’s the only downside of Everest — you can’t see it while you’re climbing it.”

Mr Miller reached the top of Lhotse 24 hours after Everest.

He then descended to base camp, which he reached on May 22. From there he took a helicopter to Kathmandu airport and then flew back to Britain.

He said: “It has all been a whirlwind since I came back. I haven’t even unpacked yet. Everyone has a different experience climbing the mountain, even if they are climbing the same route on the same day. For me, it was hard but there were no surprises. Everything went according to plan.

“It feels much better to be the guy who climbed Everest rather than the guy who turned back 200m from the top. I’ve been that guy for the last 18 years.”

In the months before his expedition, Mr Miller had visited local primary schools to talk to children about achieving their dreams and he now plans to return to tell them how his climb went.

He said: “I’ll talk to them about resilience, perseverance, determination and teamwork. I want to encourage them to set goals. They don’t have to be mountaineering goals, they can be anything.

“Hopefully, this will encourage them to figure out their own way through difficulties.”

Mr Miller has one unwanted souvenir from his expedition.

He said: “I’ve still got a terrible Khumbu cough. It’s something you get from being up the mountain where the air is super dry.

“It can sometimes be bad enough to break ribs but mine isn’t quite that bad. It’s just irritating.”