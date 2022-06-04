Pre-school celebrates jubilee

EMMER Green Pre-School celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The children were joined by their parents for afternoon tea, arts and crafts and musical entertainment before the half term holiday.

Wendy Robbins, manager of the pre-school in Grove Road, said: “It’s lovely to be able to celebrate and involve all the families.

“It is our first big celebration since covid, which makes it such a special day.

“We are a long-standing staff team that puts 100 per cent in every day to provide activities and to cover all areas of learning for the children.”

She thanked estate agents Bridges for paying for entertainer Bertie Slippers and the Budgens store in Emmer Green for providing food, including cake, sandwiches and scones served with jam and cream.

Families sat at long dining tables in the courtyard, which was decorated with Union flag bunting.

Bertie Slippers entertained the children with balloon animals, Disney songs and dancing and parents joined in for the Mashed Potato dance.

The children also wrote a card to Buckingham Palace congratulating the Queen on her 70-year reign and made jubilee hats.

Pictured from left, Elly Burrows with daughters Marley, three, and Maggie, one, Bertie Slippers and Sammie Mills with son Max, three