RAF helicopter delivers jubilee plaque to school

THE Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath received a gift via helicopter as part of its platinum jubilee celebrations.

Students, many dressed in red, white and blue, watched as a Puma from RAF Benson flew over their heads and then landed on the sports field.

A member of 33 Squadron jumped out of the helicopter while its blades were still rotating and presented a commemorative plaque to headmaster Rob Stewart before returning to the helicopter and taking off.

Mr Stewart said: “The celebrations have highlighted the fun and enjoyment that we can draw from whole school events. Staff have worked tirelessly to organise a memorable day for the whole community and a special thank-you to RAF Benson for this once-in-a-lifetime experience for our children.”

The helicopter visit was organised through English and dance teacher Emma Longland, whose husband John is leader of 33 Squadron.

Mrs Longland and fellow teacher Emily Reed led students in a performance of the National Anthem as well as Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.

The celebrations also included a drama workshop about the Queen, a jubilee crown-making competition and recognition of Commonwealth countries with students learning the haka from New Zealand and sugar drawing from Barbados