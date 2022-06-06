Monday, 06 June 2022

Good to be back together for jubilee

PEOPLE across Henley and South Oxfordshire spent the bank holiday weekend celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

There were street parties. picnics, beacon lighthings and firework displays.

In Goring and Sreatley there was an attempt on the record for the longest street party. 

Children played together on their roads, multiple generations shared stories, cakes were judged and songs were sung. 

People spoke of their love for the Queen and their pride at being British.

One topic that was important to everyone was how special it was to reunite after the coronavirus pandemic.

Jubilee pictures and stories from around the area will appear in this week’s Henley Standard.

