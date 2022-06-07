Talking newspaper marks 40th year of recordings

HENLEY’S Talking Newspaper celebrates its 40th anniversary this weekend.

A special birthday cake will be cut when the Mayor Michelle Thomas attends the its annual meeting for volunteers and listeners at the 60-Plus Club tomorrow (Saturday).

Founded in 1982, the charity provides a vital service for people with visual impairments by recording a weekly audio version of the Henley Standard to bring them all the local news.

Launched by members of Henley Lions Club and other service organisations in the town, it started as a group of readers around a single microphone in a living room with recordings sent out on cassette tape.

In the last four decades the charity has grown to have about 50 volunteers who work on a rota basis to record an hour’s worth of Henley news every Thursday evening.

A studio is set up in a room at Townlands Memorial Hospital by a controller and four readers who record that week’s news from early copies of the newspaper. In all those years not a week had been missed despite bad weather, equipment failure and missing readers. Even the coronavirus pandemic caused only a temporary disruption of the service.

Chairman Richard Hodgkin, who has been involved with the charity for 22 years, said: “During the major lockdown I did not want to stop sending out recordings so I brought all of the equipment home and my wife Liz and I did the whole lot.

“For about six months we did everything at home for all that time. We got a lot of thanks from listeners as a lot of them really depend on it for keeping in touch.”

The charity sends out about 50 recordings every week, to both the visually impaired but also to anyone who cannot read for themselves for other reasons.

Several care and nursing homes also receive the recordings for residents, so the charity estimates it has at least 100 listeners.

Most live in or around Henley but they include several who have moved away from the area but like to keep in touch with what is happening in their old home town. The Talking Newspaper stopped using cassette tapes about 12 years ago when it moved to digital technology.

Once recorded, the news is copied on to memory sticks and sent out to the listeners in special resealable envelopes that are used to return them to The Henley College which collects them all for reuse the following week.

The charity also provides an easy-to-use player free of charge to listeners who do not have a device on which to play the recordings.

The service is free to listeners. There is an arrangement with the Post Office that no charge is made for any post going to anyone who is registered as blind or partially sighted and the charity currently pays the postage for listeners outside that category.

The charity is always looking for new listeners and would also like to recruit more male readers for a broader mix of voices.

If you would like to start receiving recordings from the Henley and District Talking Newspaper, or would like more information on how to be involved as a volunteer, please call Richard Hodgkin on (01491) 573192 or email hodgkin3@waitrose.com