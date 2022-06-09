My Boris vote is secret

JOHN HOWELL has refused to reveal if he backed Boris Johnson in the confidence vote.

The Henley MP said: “It was a secret ballot and I’m keeping it that way.”

The Prime Minister survived as Conservative Party leader despite 148 MPs — 41 per cent of the parliamentary party — voting against him.

A total of 211 MPs supported him but the scale of the rebellion was larger than many had expected.

Mr Howell also refused to discuss if he considered the Prime Minister to be a man of integrity or whether he had confidence in his ability to continue to lead the party.

He said: “My reaction is that Boris Johnson won by a decisive majority but he has a lot of work to do to take the Conservative Party forward and we have to see if that’s possible and if he is able.

“It depends entirely now on what he does and how he does it. Everyone is looking at that. He has to show real leadership to get us out of this problem and that’s something he will have to demonstrate in spades.

“Proper leadership is a difficult thing to define but it would require him to show real humility in the situation and convincingly move us on.

“He was always a controversial figure and nothing has changed about that.”

Mr Howell, who succeeded Mr Johnson as Henley MP in 2008 when he became Mayor of London and was re-elected in 2019 with a majority of 14,053, did confirm he was not one of the 54 MPs whose letters of no confidence to the party’s 1922 Committee triggered Monday’s vote.

He said the Prime Minister’s future was not a big issue among constituents despite an online poll last week in which 72 per cent of Henley Standard readers said Mr Johnson should resign in the wake of the “Partygate” scandal.

Mr Howell said: “I was emailed by about 250 people which, considering the number that could have emailed me, is quite small. But it’s not about the numbers, it’s about the issues.” He said MPs had made their own minds up how they would vote.

He had taken into account the Sue Gray report into the scandal and Mr Johnson’s police fine but not whether the PM had misled Parliament as that was subject to a separate inquiry.

Despite this, Mr Howell did reveal his views on the issue in a reply to Henley Standard reader David Morris, who had written to him several times.

He said that Ms Gray had been “reassured” by the reforms introduced in Downing Street by the Prime Minister since Partygate.

He wrote: “It is essential to look at the whole report in detail if we are to avoid the overwhelming emotional response that has characterised much of our media and newspapers.

“I have to decide whether the current campaign against the Prime Minister has any substance or is simply a media campaign.

“There have undoubtedly been things that have not been helpful but they have been magnified by a media campaign to destroy the Prime Minister’s premiership.

“The bottom line for me in this is that, having examined all the evidence so far, I can see no reason to put in a letter now to the 1922 Committee asking for a vote on whether we, as a group of MPs, have confidence in him.

“I do have some sympathy for the Prime Minister. Having won the general election with a big majority, he was assailed by covid and an unprecedented series of circumstances to which no one has the answer. As a result, he was not able to implement what we both stood on in the manifesto. I want to see us move faster in implementing the changes we voted for.

“There is certainly a responsibility to deliver on the rising cost of living, on the aftershocks of covid, against Putin’s aggression and on levelling up across the UK.

“He, of course, has my support for these, and my sense of urgency in needing them to happen.”

Mr Howell’s reply is published on this week’s Letters page.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for the Henley constituency, has called on Mr Howell to ask for Mr Johnson’s resignation.

Laura Coyle said: “When so many people in the Henley constituency are suffering from spiralling bills and a cost-of-living emergency, we can’t have a Prime Minister just focused on saving his own skin.

“It is time John Howell finally does his patriotic duty and sacks Boris Johnson. Our country needs strong leadership and we can’t have any more of this nonsense.

“The Conservative Party is wasting precious time with these internal squabbles. We need an emergency tax cut, not a Westminster soap opera.

“If Mr Howell and his colleagues had the courage and decency to act months ago, when the rest of the country all knew Mr Johnson had to go, then we wouldn’t be in this mess right now.

“By supporting a law-breaking and lying Prime Minister, they are insulting people in our area who made heart-breaking sacrifices during the pandemic.”