Veteran recalls seeing Her Majesty as young princess

THE platinum jubilee celebrations brought back memories for one Henley man of seeing Her Majesty as a young princess.

Walter Good will be 96 in September, so he is only five months younger than the Queen.

He vividly recalls as a young soldier seeing her on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the

V E Day celebrations in 1945.

Mr Good, who grew up in Goring and then lived in Woodley, had completed his training in the Coldstream Guards and was on guard near the palace during the victory celebrations.

He said: “For the VE Day parade us young ones lined The Mall. Afterwards we walked down to the palace and the Royal family came out, the King and Queen and the two princesses and even Queen Mary. After that we were on guard at the state opening of Parliament when Atlee got in and saw everyone — Churchill, the King, Queen and princesses. I well remember the Queen as she was just a little bit older than me.”

In 1973 he actually met Her Majesty at a garden party held at Burton Court, Chelsea, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Coldstream Guards Association. Mr Good, who attended the Henley 60-Plus Club jubilee party last week, said: “She was very natural and very easy to talk to and after that the Duke of Edinburgh came along and he had a word too.”

Called up when he was 18, Mr Good went straight into the guards and served for the next three years, including stints at Victoria barracks guarding Windsor Castle.

“I liked Windsor,” he said. “I think I guarded every post at Windsor Castle from the Kings’ Terrace to the Henry VIII Gate.”

Despite being demobbed in 1948, Mr Good credits being in the guards as having a huge influence on his character. He said: “I still do my own washing and ironing. I always like to keep nice and tidy and clean and smart.”

He remains an active member of the Brigade of Guards Association, attending dinners and functions whenever he can. “It’s a great experience,” he said. “You meet lots of people and can go anywhere and talk to who you want.”

On one memorable occasion Mr Good was gifted a walking stick that belonged to former Coldstream Guards commander, Major General Lord Alvingham, by his widow. He said: “It has the guards’ crest on it and is inscribed with Lord Alvingham’s name. It is very special.”

On civvy street, Mr Good moved to Goring Heath and worked mainly as a driver of heavy vehicles, first at power stations then as a bus and school bus driver for the former Chiltern Queens bus company in Woodcote.

A widower, he was married to Winifred and the couple had two daughters Rita, who died after suffering from multiple sclerosis, and Teresa.

Mr Good says he enjoyed an idyllic childhood growing up in rural Oxfordshire in the Thirties.

“It’s better to be born lucky than to be born rich and I have had a bit of luck a couple of times,” he said.

“When I lived in Woodley I used to be sent to get cigarettes for the men I worked with. I used to go to Reading but one day was told to go to Shepherds Hill instead. That was the day the Germans bombed Reading town centre.

“And when I was in the army I should have been sent to Palestine where there were lots of problems but broke my ankle and ended up with my leg in plaster so couldn’t go.”