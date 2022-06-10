Neighbours celebrate countries of the Commonwealth

FLAGS of the Commonwealth were hung from houses in St Mark’s Road, Henley, for a jubilee street party on Sunday.

Canada, Barbados, Belize, Australia and St Kitts and Nevis were among the countries represented.

There was live music from singers Daisy Smith and Samantha Fields, coffee, champagne, burgers for lunch and a pizza oven for use in the evening.

The organising committee was made up of residents including Catherine Partridge, Nicki Pickup, Joy Furguson, Debbie Pattinson and Carola Hillenbrand. The community became more united through a WhatsApp group created during the coronavirus lockdowns.

A street party was held for V E Day before the pandemic hit and the residents planned to hold a 2020 royal regatta event before it was cancelled.

Mrs Partridge said: “We were looking for any opportunity for a street party. We have become very close and are always wanting to get together. Everyone works so hard and deserves this and it’s also so lovely for the children to meet each other and play on a safe street.”

Lissadell Breinholt, 22, and her mother Jessica brought out their campervan and decorated it for the party.

Miss Breinholt said: “The kids love it — they’ve been climbing about all day. We all became a real community during covid and this is less to do with the jubilee and more about getting together.”

There was also a crown-making table and children’s games.