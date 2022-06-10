Jubilee beacons light up night sky

BEACONS were lit across South Oxfordshire on Thursday evening to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Crowds gathered at each one and enjoyed food, music and bonfires before the beacons were lit simultaneously at 9.45pm.

About 250 people attended the beacon lighting in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, Henley.

Mayor Michelle Thomas gave a speech before the beacon was lit by town councillor David Eggleton while residents sang the National Anthem.

Councillor Eggleton said: “It was a great honour to do that for the Queen on her platinum jubilee and I really appreciate what she has done over the last 70 years. The atmosphere was absolutely amazing.”

Residents of Goring Heath erupted in a spontaneous rendition of the National Anthem as their beacon was lit at Coombe End Farm.

Parish clerk Amanda Holland said: “It was completely unprompted. People just started singing it out of nowhere. The whole event was like something from a Thomas Hardy poem. People just popped up from different sides of the street and followed the light down to the field.”

A pop-up bar set up by members of the Save the White Lion campaign group sold craft beers and ciders to the 200 or so people who attended.

The beacon lighting was organised by parish councillor Martin Wise and it was lit by Jon Hatt, who owns the land.

In Sonning Common, a beacon was lit in a raised flower bed outside the Butcher’s Arms pub.

Deputy parish clerk Becky Jenkins said: “It all went very well and I had a great evening. It was so busy the pub ran out of food.”

The lighting was organised by Sara Underwood, who commissioned a beacon from J R Hills & Son, a steel fabricator in Rotherfield Greys. The beacon was lit by John Stoves, chairman of the parish council.

In Rotherfield Greys, about 250 residents gathered for the beacon lighting in the field opposite St Nicholas’ Church.

Trumpeter Adam Denman sounded the bugle to signal the lighting by John Hill, who had built it for the Queen’s silver jubilee in 1977. This was followed by a fireworks display.

In Nuffield, a beacon was lit in a field at the top of the village.

About 80 people gathered to watch the beacon being lit by Lee Wheeler.

His wife Karen, who is parish clerk for Bix and Assendon, said: “There was a wonderful view once all the beacons were lit as we were high up so we could see the beacons at Goring Heath and at Wittenham Clumps.

“There was a great atmosphere. We were all there standing in the dark and chatting. We didn’t have any games or music or anything because we wanted to keep it just about the beacon.”

In Whitchurch, about 80 residents gathered on the village green to watch the beacon being lit on the hill above by members from the Green Team, which looks after the village green.

Piper Alistair Dunstan played a traditional piece of music before the beacon was lit and some traditional Scottish music afterwards.

Green team member Charles Cotgreave said: “It all went very successfully and it apparently looked quite spectacular from the green. People were very appreciative and I think it was a fitting tribute to the Queen.”

Girl guides from across Oxfordshire gathered in Watlington for the beacon lighting.

Members of rainbows, brownies, guides and rangers were joined by their families and friends as they assembled at Watlington Hill Farm Sanctuary. About 400 people attended.

The girls sat around campfires toasting smores and singing as well as taking part in craft activities. Before the beacon was lit, a bugle call specially written for the jubilee was sounded.

The beacon was then lit with a 10ft match as the sun began to set and the crowd stood for the National Anthem as it started to burn. The beacon was lit at 9.50pm — five minutes later than elsewhere in recognition of the Queen’s long association with organisation.

Jessica Hayes, one of the unit leaders, said: “The Queen has been involved with the girl guides for more than 85 years, which is why it is so important girl guides mark the occasion collectively.

“There was a real buzz here with so many girl guides from across Oxfordshire gathered in one place. It was amazing to bring so many people together for what is a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

In Sonning, about 400 people attended the beacon lighting on King George’s Field.

Sonning scout group ran a barbecue and drinks were available from the pavilion of Sonning Cricket Club.

The beacon was lit by parish councillor Andy Halliday, while fellow councillor Trefor Fisher spoke over a microphone.

Mr Fisher said: “It all went very well and everyone seemed to have a brilliant time. This was a nice way our thanks to Her Majesty.”

A beacon was also lit in on the common in Peppard.