TV presenter surprises gardener with visit to open day

A TV GARDENER was among more than 150 people who visited a garden and vineyard in Kidmore End when the owner held an open day.

Niamh Kendall opened her garden at Kidmore House to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme.

She said: “I love working on the garden but showing it to people makes it even more special and everyone seemed to enjoy it.”

Mrs Kendall said she was excited when she discovered one of the visitors was Christine Walkden, who appears on the BBC’s The One Show and Gardeners’ World and has her own series about her garden in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire.

“I had no idea she was coming,” she said. “I actually met her by some dead climbing hydrangea plants and the first thing she asked me is how they died. I said it was probably some honey fungus.”

Mrs Kendall, 50, who moved to Kidmore End with her husband Stephen and four children in 2002, is a horticulturalist who specialises in the social and therapeutic benefits of gardening. More than £1,000 of the money raised by the day, which included tea and cakes and a plant sale, will go to the charity Thrive, which uses gardening to help people living with disabilities or ill health.

The rest will go to the Garden Scheme, which has various nursing and health beneficiaries.

Mrs Kendall became involved with the scheme during the coronavirus pandemic at the encouragement of a friend.

The garden includes a water lily fountain and a pond and the vineyard with 4,300 vines which were planted in 2018. Kidmore House is a late 17th century Queen Anne property in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In 1158 the land was owned by Walter Giffard, Earl of Buckingham. It was then taken over by Augustinian friars until 1536.

Much later the house passed from the Ogilvie family to Major Huguenot Waterhouse and Lady Caroline Waterhouse, the daughter of John Spencer Churchill, 10th Duke of Marlborough.