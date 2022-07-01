Converted electric boat perfect for river cruising

AN entrepreneur from Henley launched a converted electric boat in time for the royal regatta this week.

Clara Belle, formerly the

Wilhelmina, is a 31ft cruiser which has been converted from diesel.

Jamie Waller, 42, who founded two successful technology companies, bought it earlier this year for £100,000 and spent more than that amount again on the refit.

The boat was designed by Nigel Irens, a leading yacht designer, and built in 2017.

The conversion was carried out by Damian Byrne, who was the project manager for the Queen’s Royal Barge, Gloriana, in Southampton.

This included new teak decks, a rudder redesign, a new cockpit, new navigation system and new 48-volt propulsion system.

The wooden vessel has an ultra-light hull as it was designed to create as little drag as possible.

Mr Waller, who is married to Madeline and has two young children, will use it to entertain family and friends on the river.

He named Clara Belle after the middle names of the children, who are already experienced sailors.

The boat was officially launched at the family’s home on the Thames by Henley Bridge.

Mr Irens and Mr Byrne were there as well as the rector of Shiplake Rev Robert Thewsey, who blessed the boat.

“That’s something I have done with every new boat I have had,” said Mr Waller.

He said that at first he wasn’t sure whether he liked the boat but then realised it had potential as a sleek, environmentally friendly river cruiser.

He said: “I had been aware of her for a number of years. I wanted a boat for the river that was quiet but big enough for entertaining and beautiful. Between Nigel’s design, Damian’s craftwork and my vision I think we have delivered exactly that. I love her and hope she remains in my family ownership for hundreds of years.

“Not many people buy wooden boats and you have to be pretty committed as they are hard work.

“You can get on any boat and it will float but some boats you get on and it just feels right and that is this boat.

“The moment you get on her it feels like you are driving a dinghy, it’s responsive. It is just a beautiful boat. Some boats have it and some boats don’t. This one does.”

The responsiveness derives from the propulsion system that integrates the rudder and thrust into one unit rather than the traditional separate rudder and engine set-up. Mr Waller said: “As soon as you turn it is very responsive and it always turns from the centre of the boat, which is lovely. From my point of view, the future of all boats will be this.

“On the river you want something that is responsive, especially with rowers, sailors and paddleboarders. The last thing you want is a boat that doesn’t get out of the way.”

The cruiser will travel for 9.5 hours at 5.5 knots on a full charge, something Mr Waller doubts would ever be needed on a typical tour of the river.

Mr Byrne said: “Clara Belle has been a very interesting project. The new electric propulsion solution is combination of old and new technologies at their best.

“Using the existing transom-hung rudder we incorporated the pod motor, so the boat now has an electric outboard engine.

“The installation offers significant benefits in noise reduction, overall control and manoeuvrability, which is important in the narrow river of the Thames. We wish her a long and happy time with her new owner Jamie who had the vision to make these modern upgrades. “

Mr Irens said: “Clara Belle worked well propelled by her original 14 hp diesel but, strangely enough, the sound of the engine just took the edge off what should have been a very easy, slippery ride.

“Mr Waller’s determination to make the move to electric drive will result in a new life for this trusted boat, especially as the work has been carried out by Damian Byrne, a master of his craft.”

Mr Waller does plan a longer voyage later in the summer and the boat has room for additional batteries which weigh 100kg.

He said: “I intend to take her to down St Katherine’s Dock and that will need some careful planning as we will need to recharge her.”

He said he and his wife and children had spent a lot of time sailing around the Mediterranean until last September.

“Now traditional life and schooling has begun but the children spent their first six years sailing, which was brilliant,” he said.

Mr Waller owns another boat and is in the process of obtaining another even more impressive vessel for a family adventure.

He said: “We are in the process of buying a HH66 catamaran, which is a very large in comparison (66ft) as we intend to circumnavigate the world with the children.

“The idea was they would sail the Med, go to school for a few years, get a good base education and then we would self-educate for two years while we sail around the world.

“We plan to leave in November next year.

“I want my children to be well-rounded individuals and travel seems to do that, so we are really excited.”