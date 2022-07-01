Art gallery at festival to take centre stage

ART will take centre stage at the Henley Festival next week.

The site layout for the event, which starts on Wednesday, has changed slightly so two galleries will be at the centre of the action.

The entrance to the site has also been revamped to give a “wow” factor.

Organisers remain hopeful of selling out three of the five nights, with tickets for Wednesday featuring performances by The Script and Liz Mitchell, the original singer of Boney M, down to the last few hundred.

Tickets also remain for Thursday, which will headlined by Craig David, and Sunday, which features mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Friday and Saturday, which are headlined by Sir Tom Jones and DJ Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra, sold out weeks ago.

Jo Bausor, chief executive of the festival, said: “We’re still hoping to sell out three nights but we’re doing really well overall.

“Everybody seems really excited and looking forward to it while I am looking forward to seeing the reaction of people because we have made a few changes to the site layout and I hope people will love what we have done.

“We have made a much bigger gallery area. You won’t be able to miss it, as you have to walk through it and it is only right we do more with it because it is such an important part of the festival. Everything we are doing is to is to create a much better experience while being able to see more stuff.”