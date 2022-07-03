Competition to design festival logo with ‘Going Green’ theme

A COMPETITION to design the logo for next year’s Henley Youth Festival has returned.

Children and young people are being invited to come up with the artwork which should be based around the theme of “Going Green”.

The winning design will feature on all printed and digital literature relating to the event, which will be held in March.

It will also be featured on the festival’s website and on advertising around the town.

The winning designer will work with Ben Hargreaves from in8 Creative Design to see their artwork being brought to life. Shortlisted entries will be put on display and prizes will be awarded by Henley Mayor Michelle Thomas at an invitation-only event at the festival.

The winner will also receive a framed print of the final artwork and a trophy while runners-up will receive certificates.

Judging will be based on imagination, creativity and interpretation of the theme.

Laura Matthews, who chairs the festival, said: “We’re really excited to bring the logo competition back for a second year after the fantastic quality of entries last year.

“We’re hoping our ‘Going Green’ theme for 2023 gives our entrants lots to work with and look forward to seeing all the creative entries.” The competition is open to artists aged four to 18, who live or are at school in the Henley area. Entries must be submitted by email, fit on an A4 page and should include the letters “HYF” as part of the design.

The letters’ image can be downloaded as a printable PDF template to help younger artists with their designs and as a JPG for those using a computer.

Competition packs have been sent to the 16 schools in the area which regularly participate in the festival.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, July 31.

For details of how to enter the competition, the rules, the downloads and entry forms, visit www.hyf.org.uk/logo-competition