Academy removed from ‘special measures’ by Ofsted after five years

A SCHOOL in Sonning Common has been taken out of special measures following an inspection by the education watchdog.

Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, a secondary academy, was rated “good” in all areas by Ofsted.

It comes five years after the Reades Lane school, formerly known as Chiltern Edge, was rated inadequate and threatened with closure.

The inspection, which took place over two days in May, was the first since the school became part of the Maiden Erlegh Academy Trust.

In their report, the inspectors praised all aspects of the school, saying that the students worked hard to match their teachers’ high expectations and were happy and enjoyed school.

They said: “Pupils feel very safe at this school. They are tolerant and accepting of others. Pupils say that any instances of unkindness or bullying are always followed up.

“Relationships are strong and supportive. Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, achieve well. This is because teachers know them well.”

The curriculum was described as “ambitious and challenging” and the quality of teaching and the personal, spiritual, moral, social and cultural education were singled out as noteworthy.

But the report also said: “In an exceedingly small number of subjects, the school’s curriculum is not yet implemented securely and consistently. This means that the impact of the curriculum in these subjects is not as assured as it is in other subjects.

“Leaders should continue to share the best practice that already exists so that curriculum implementation is securely and consistently embedded across the school.”

The inspectors praised the “extensive” range of extracurricular activities.

A parent was quoted as saying that the staff were “incredible”.

Andy Hartley, who has been headteacher since January 2020, said: “I am so proud of our students, staff and wider community.

“This report recognises that our aim is to give the very best education to all our students whatever their backgrounds.

“What pleases me most about this report is that it recognises how happy our students are, how well supported they are in making progress and enjoying school through our systems, curriculum, teaching and focus on the individual.

“To have achieved so much progress within the pandemic despite the disruptions we have faced says so much about the tenacity and determination of our staff to make a difference to the lives of our learning community.

“I would like to thank the Maiden Erlegh Trust for the invaluable support they give the school, allowing us to focus purely on the wellbeing and education of our young people.”

Nick Jones, chairman of trustees, said: “This is an excellent result for the trust which recognises the tremendous success of our hard-working staff and students of Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge and I pay tribute to their dedication and ambition in these challenging times.

“To deliver such an impressive and sustainable transformation in a relatively short time is remarkable.

“Thank you to Andy Hartley and his brilliant team, thank you to our students for their diligence and determination to grasp the opportunities now there for them all and thank you to the many trust colleagues who have played such an important role in achieving this deserved outcome.”

Mary Davies, chief executive of the trust, said: “This outcome is thoroughly deserved and testament to the determination, resilience and hard work of staff and students alike.

“We always knew the school’s potential and it should not be underestimated how impressive it is to climb two Ofsted grades in four years with a significant proportion of that time impacted by the pandemic.

“Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge is an excellent school, an ambitious school and a kind and inclusive school. Well done, everyone.”

Chiltern Edge School was placed in special measures in 2017 when Ofsted found that it had deteriorated since its previous full inspection in 2012 when it was judged to be “good”.

Inspectors found it was “inadequate” in three out of four categories — effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment and outcomes for pupils.

As a result, Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, carried out a consultation process on possible closure of the school.

This prompted the launch of the Save Our Edge campaign by former pupils Gemma Levy and Charlie Holloway. The campaigners held demonstrations and a petition against the closure was signed by more than 3,300 people.

Moira Green, a former head of music at Langtree School in Woodcote, was appointed interim and then permanent headteacher of the school and oversaw improvements both before and after the trust took over.

She resigned in September 2019 and was replaced by interim head Richard Hawthorne until Mr Hartley took over.