GOOD TO HAVE REGATTA BACK

BUSINESSES in Henley were happy to have the “normal” royal regatta back.

Many reported a boost in trade as a result of the estimated 300,000 people who visited the town over the six days of the event, which ended on Sunday.

But some were unhappy at the dirty condition of the streets caused by night-time revellers.

Police said just 13 arrests were made during the event, which had been extended by a day for the first time and had a record entry.

The regatta was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and last year was held later than usual with a reduced capacity.

Laurence Menswear in Duke Street had its “best ever regatta” in terms of sales and footfall, according to the owner.

Laurence Morris said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s the first major regatta in three years and guys wanted to kit themselves up.” He believes his record sales in the 11 years he has had his shop were more to do with the coronavirus restrictions having ended rather than the extra day of the event.

“Until next year I won’t know but I think it’s an exceptional year,” he said.

Mr Morris said he did have to clean up mess outside his shop but added: “It’s part of the job. After any event there’s going to be a mess and the people who clean our streets do an admirable job.”

Helen Barnes, manager of Joules, the womenswear shop in Market Place, said sales were on a par with previous regatta periods.

Staff witnessed the usual emergency purchases by women who had been refused entry to the stewards’ enclosure at the regatta because their dresses were too short and those who needed socks after getting blisters on their feet.

On Thursday morning last week, she had to clean up vomit outside shop using buckets of water and had to call the district council to remove it completely.

“You always get the drunken revellers,” said Mrs Barnes. “It is what it is.”

Nina Hoang, of Henley Nails and Beauty in Duke Street, said: “There are definitely more people coming in than last year, which is great, but it’s just the same as any other regatta.

“It’s two weeks of regatta and then the festival so we always stay busy in this period.”

Lois Donnally, who works at Cancer Research UK, also in Duke Street, said: “It was so nice seeing everybody all dressed up and looking beautiful.

“We were inundated with donations of clothes and then we had lots of people coming in last minute because they didn’t want to spend so much money on a tie or a jacket or dress. It was a good experience

seeing people in Henley all elegant.

“The downside was that the streets were disgusting afterwards. There was sick everywhere — people are so gross. Luckily, the street cleaners came because I really didn’t want to clean it myself.”

Many race spectators and athletes would visit Berries Coffee in Hart Street in the mornings for breakfast.

Manager Laurence Tian said: “It was good — very busy in the mornings but then it would calm down while people were watching the races.

“On weekends we already get quite a lot of people coming in so I don’t think the extra day made too much difference.”

The Côte restaurant on the corner of Bell Street and Hart Street opened in January so was experiencing its first regatta.

In preparation for the event, it had a regatta-themed flower display outside with hats and blue feathers to represent water.

Manager David Wilkins said: “People would stop to take photos with the display and they looked happy.

“We were expecting it to be super, super busy and it was. It was a great experience and people seemed to really enjoy themselves.

“Of course there was a little bit of mess left outside but it’s part of the parcel. It will be the same for anything like this where there’s alcohol and people having a good time.”

Jason Herrington, manager of Hart Street Tavern, said: “It was busier than we thought it would be and it was so nice to welcome back so many friendly faces from outside Henley — it has been too long with covid.

“There was such a great atmosphere between the staff and guests.

“It was a good idea to have the extra day. In terms of footfall in the town, the longer week definitely made a difference.

“Obviously more people make more waste but the council did a fantastic job to make everything stay looking lovely and show the town in the best light.”

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, broke its records.

Sammy Ashby, manager of the Wetherspoons pub, said: “It was great — it’s always the best time of the year for us.

“We had been preparing for this for three or four months but we were caught out on the Tuesday when we were really really busy.

“The mess is part and parcel — it can’t be managed.”

Puma Gurung, supervisor at Café Rouge in Hart Street, said: “It went well and I’m very happy.

“People were also better behaved this year. Normally people get violent and maybe throw a table or chair or something but this year security worked well.”

The Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road had a busy two weeks before the regatta with both the qualifiers and the Henley Women’s Regatta before that.

Many rowers were staying in houses close to the Brakspear pub which, in response, added “rowfasta pasta” to the menu — wholemeal pasta with a chicken, tomato and basil sauce.

Landlord Nigel Rainbow said: “It was nice to get back to the old with a busy regatta.

“It was good on the whole — no trouble and no idiots, which I guess is the beauty of being out of town.

“We did have two blackboards stolen on the Thursday night but the culprits must have seen the error in their ways because they were returned at 3am on Friday.”

All 43 bedrooms at Hotel Du Vin in New Street were booked but general manager Damien Davenport said this was not unusual.

He said: “The regatta doesn’t change how busy we get — the only difference is the prices we charge. The restaurant and bar, however, were particularly busy from Tuesday to Saturday.

He said the majority of guests were Americans, adding: “The people who came to stay here have money and are very respectable.”

Town centre manager Laurie-Jane Cann said: “I think the town did very well.

“The general feeling was that it was very busy and hospitality did well as a result.

“I think overall cleaning was good but there are a few things that can be improved for next year.

“For example, the cleaning times need to be altered. Cleaning was finishing at 6pm but I think it should be later. I will be speaking to everybody involved to try to resolve the few issues that I think can make next year even better.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters

@henleystandard.co.uk