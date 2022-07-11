Johnson on brink as calls to quit grow

FORMER Henley MP Boris Johnson was fighting to save his premiership in the hours before a group of cabinet members asked for him to resign.

The Prime Minister was hit by a wave of resignations with more than 40 ministers quitting government roles.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday he said that he had a “colossal mandate” from the 2019 election and would keep going.

But in the aftermath, ministers continued to resign as Conservative back benchers turned against him.

John Howell, the current Henley MP who succeeded Mr Johnson in 2008 when he went on to become Mayor of London, did not respond to requests for comment on his predecessor’s future.

Mr Johnson’s premiership was plunged into crisis after the resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

They quit within minutes of each other on Tuesday following a row over Mr Johnson’s decision to appoint Chris Pincher, the MP for Tamworth, chief whip earlier this year.

Mr Pincher was suspended as a Conservative MP last week over allegations he groped two men at a private members’ club in London. For days ministers insisted Mr Johnson was not aware of specific allegations against Mr Pincher but on Tuesday a former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office said this was “not true”.

At PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Conservatives had become a “corrupted party defending the indefensible”.

He mocked ministers who had stayed in post by calling them a “Z list cast of nodding dogs” who were keeping Mr Johnson in power.

Mr Johnson replied: “The job of a Prime Minister in difficult circumstances, when he’s been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going — and that’s what I’m going to do.” Tory councillors in Henley added to calls for Mr Johnson to stand down.

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “He should resign. I think certainly from those people locally I deal with it is the will of the area. If you put so many holes in your boat it is not going to stay afloat.

“It is an integrity and honesty issue and I think it is now too hard for Boris to stay. He had many good qualities to start with but it has become about how many shots he can take.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “I don’t think the Prime Minister’s position is tenable and he should think about resigning. It’s time for a fresh start with unity and proper leadership.”

But Lorraine Hillier, an independent Conservative, disagreed.

She said: “I don’t think he should [resign]. I think he is being given such a hard time — it is the revenge of the Remainers. You have enough to deal with in politics without having it from your own party.

“Did Boris really know the extent of what Chris Pincher was accused of? I don’t know. I just know the sort of person Boris is. I have always found him to be a good person, a good local MP. He has been a victim of circumstance, being leader in unprecedented times.”