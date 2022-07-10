Woman receives award for support of refugees

A WOMAN from Henley has received an award for supporting refugees.

Sam Jonkers is regional lead for the Care4Calais crisis charity, which helps families who were brought to Britain to escape conflict in their homelands.

She leads a team of volunteers who provide the refugees with essential support which includes clothes, technology, administrative help and access to English lessons.

More than 1,000 people from countries including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Russia, Sudan, Ethiopia and El Salvador are currently on the books.

Mrs Jonkers, who owns Jonkers Rare Books in Hart Street, Henley, with her husband Christiaan, was one of five women to be recognised in the Alice Driver Awards for inspirational women.

A presentation ceremony was held at the offices of Reading Borough Council on Thursday last week.

She received a floral garland, a bouquet of lowers and a framed certificate from Mayor of Reading Rachel Eden.

Maggie Filipova-Rivers, who is co-ordinator of the Reading City of Sanctuary and represents Goring on South Oxfordshire District Council, was also present.

Mrs Jonkers said: “The awards are named after Alice Driver, who spent years campaigning for the rights of refugees and the LGBTQ+ community while battling terminal illness. She passed away too early, three years ago.

“Every year there are nominations and winners for people in and around Reading who have been doing exceptional things to support people’s rights and help refugees.

“I don’t know who nominated me but it was for two things — the amount of direct aid Care4Calais has provided to people throughout the Thames Valley over the last 12 months and advocacy for the rights of displaced people to rebuild their lives, such as fighting against the Government’s Rwanda policy.

“I lead a team of fantastic volunteers who all live in and around Henley because I have roped in all my family and friends to help.

“What we try to do is see a need and find a way to fill that need. That might be providing clothes such as underwear or English lessons.”

Mrs Jonkers said the charity holds English lessons for refugees in eight different hotels in the area and has set up four football teams to help people settle in Britain.

She said: “I am inspired by other people. Once you get to know one or two displaced people and listen to their stories, you see how resilient they are given the most difficult experience and they are kind and want to be part of our society.

“Refugees are almost universally grateful for the roof over their heads they have been given.

“I know some of the other women who won awards very well because of the work that we do and the theme for the night was ‘kindness is a superpower’ and there was a huge feeling of kindness in the room.

“All the people working with refugees are incredibly kind and generous because there is no place for ego.

“I had quite a big group with me, some of my team but also some refugees who we have helped and we use as translators.

“They came away with a feeling of how much they loved being in Britain and that they wanted to give back to the society that has helped them.”

Mrs Jonkers she would continue helping refugees, adding: “I don’t think we have got any other alternative because there are too many people who need help.”