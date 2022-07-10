Brain injury charity creating sensory garden for clients

A SENSORY garden is being created for people with a brain injury.

Clients of Headway Thames Valley, a charity based at Brunner Hall in Greys Road, came up with the idea so they can enjoy gardening and sitting outside.

In the first phase of work, an overgrown piece of land behind the building was cut back and a digger used to prepare the ground.

This was carried out by volunteers, including three members of staff from the Nationwide branch in Market Place, Henley, Angelique Tarrant, Kerry Compton and Guy Hayne. Southern Plant and Tool Hire, of Centenary Business Park, off Station Road, donated the digger for the day.

The next phase of the makeover will be to install raised beds so that they are accessible to people in wheelchairs or with mobility difficulties.

The beds will be planted with flowers, vegetables and a range of herbs to appeal to the senses. Seating will also be installed.

The McCarthy & Stone Foundation has made a donation to the project and will also provide volunteers to help. Marie Finch, resource centre supervisor at Headway, said: “The garden is a great space for our clients to enjoy some fresh air and do a bit of gardening, particularly if they don’t have a garden at home or find it difficult to get out.

“However, it needs some work to make it usable as a sensory garden and accessible for our clients.”

The charity is also appealing for volunteers to help maintain the garden. For more information, call Jamie Higgins, manager of Headway Thames Valley, on (01491) 411469 or email info@headwaythamesvalley.org.uk