Boris has ‘no option’ but to resign, says Henley MP

HENLEY MP John Howell says that Boris Johnson has no option but to resign as Prime Minister.

He said that it has become “impossible” for Mr Johnson to form a credible government after a record number of ministerial resignations in the last 24 hours.

Mr Johnson is set to resign as Conservative leader today (Thursday) and plans to continue to serve as Prime Minister until the autumn to allow a leadership contest to take place in the summer.

But some Tory MPs are calling for him to stand down immediately after more than 50 government ministers and aides quit.

Nadhim Zahawi told Mr Johnson this morning that he must “go now”, just two days after being made chancellor.

Mr Howell, who succeed Mr Johnson in 2008 when he went on become Mayor of London, said it was right Mr Johnson resigned.

He said: “I think it was impossible for him to form a creditable government. Most of the people he asked to take on a ministerial job had said no. I think with that fate he had no option but to resign.”

Mr Howell said the row over the decision to appoint Chris Pincher, the MP for Tamworth, chief whip earlier this was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for the Conservative party.

He said: “I had not made a public statement and I don’t intend to on that but I had already indicated to the party whips how I felt about Boris.

“Boris and I have over the years crossed swords as much as anyone else and I am still not going to comment on the vote of no confidence that took place as I still believe that is a private matter to do with the Conservative Party.

“The reason I have not commented is because it is complicated – you must separate the actions one could criticise Boris for against an unparalleled campaign to remove him.

“You have got to understand the way a number of groups have acted against him alongside an objective assessment of what he has done, such as the lies that were told of Chris Pincher.”

Despite this, Mr Howell said Mr Johnson had some “very good achievements” as Prime Minister, such as the support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion and the vaccine roll-out during the coronavirus pandemic.

But admitted that Mr Johnson had “questionable attitudes” towards tax.

Mr Howell said he wouldn’t speculate on when the next General Election will be and added: “The issue of whether Boris stays on as a caretaker Prime Minister will be something the party will be discussing in the next couple of days.”