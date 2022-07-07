Festival crowds stick to the script on opening night

THE Script had a packed crowd on their feet for the opening night of this year’s Henley Festival.

More than 5,000 people witnessed the headliners, led by singer Danny O’Donoghue, perform some of their biggest hits. Including Hall of Fame, Break Even and the Man Who Can’t Be Moved.

As the group walked out, queues for beer and champagne rapidly dispersed as revellers raced to get as close as possible to the floating stage.

After opening song Superheroes, O’Donoghue said: “How’s everyone feeling? We were supposed to be two years ago and wanted to stop off here. It’s great to be back shoulder to shoulder with our friends.”

Craig David will headline tonight (Thursday). The DJ and singer is best-known for his album Born To Do It, which was released 21 years agio and sold eight million copies.

A full report, pictures and reviews will appear in next week’s Henley Standard.