Thursday, 07 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festival crowds stick to the script on opening night

Festival crowds stick to the script on opening night

THE Script had a packed crowd on their feet for the opening night of this year’s Henley Festival.

More than 5,000 people witnessed the headliners, led by singer Danny O’Donoghue, perform some of their biggest hits. Including Hall of Fame, Break Even and the Man Who Can’t Be Moved.

As the group walked out, queues for beer and champagne rapidly dispersed as revellers raced to get as close as possible to the floating stage.

After opening song Superheroes, O’Donoghue said: “How’s everyone feeling? We were supposed to be two years ago and wanted to stop off here. It’s great to be back shoulder to shoulder with our friends.”

Craig David will headline tonight (Thursday). The DJ and singer is best-known for his album Born To Do It, which was released 21 years agio and sold eight million copies.

A full report, pictures and reviews will appear in next week’s Henley Standard.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33