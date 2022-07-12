Man arrested after vandal attack

A MAN was wrestled to the ground by police after glass at three shops in Henley town centre was smashed.

He is also alleged to have bitten an officer on the hand as he was being arrested in Market Place.

The incident happened at about 10.30pm on Wednesday last week when windows at Pachangas restaurant and the Ladbrokes shop and the glass front door of Rudi Kartal hairdressers, all in Duke Street, were broken.

The heavily built man, who was wearing shorts, was confronted by two police officers in the Market Place and resisted arrest until six more officers arrived to help.

He then began shouting: “Kill me now.”

An eyewitness said: “Two officers attempted to challenge the guy, who was about 6ft 2in.

“They were attempting to reason with him for half an hour but they couldn’t subdue him so they called for back-up. Another six officers arrived and he agreed to go down to his knees before he was pinned facedown to the ground.

“Then he began shouting ‘Kill me now’ and he bit a police officer on the hand, which drew blood. It was absolutely crazy.”

Thames Valley Police said a 44-year-old man from Henley had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and released under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call 101, the police non-emergency number, quoting reference number 43220297785.