Historic cruise boat honoured by national heritage body

A BOAT cruise company in Caversham has won an award.

Thames Rivercruise’s boat Princess Marina has been named flagship of the year by National Historic Ships.

For the next year, the vessel will carry the flag of the organisation.

The company, which is based on Pipers Island, was presented with the award at a ceremony on the river of Tuesday last week. Afterwards, guests enjoyed a short cruise on the Thames on the boat

Managing director Tim Deaton said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded this honour.

“We will be putting together a programme of cruises during this year and next where the public will be able to experience travel on board and learn more of the history behind this historic vessel.” The annual award celebrates historical vessels across Britain and Princess Marina was one of four to be honoured this year.

Originally launched in the late Twenties, the boat operated from Scarborough and Bridlington before being requisitioned for coastal defence patrols during the Second World War.

It was moved to the Thames in the Fifties and started operating as a passenger boat with Thames Rivercruise in the Nineties.

The boat, which has been converted to the style of a Thirties river cruiser, has a wooden interior and a bar. It has an open foredeck and a roof that opens. It hosts parties of up to 40 people.

Princess Marina will now start a year of celebration and education, with special cruises and video work telling the story of the boat.