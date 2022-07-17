Immigration campaigner finds sympathy at festival

THERE are few places better to stage a publicity stunt than the Henley Festival with all the famous and well-connected people on stage and in the audience.

Or so Jessie Philbrick thought when she stashed a campaign poster against the Government’s current immigration policy into her handbag before Sunday’s 40th anniversary finale.

For the last six months she has been a volunteer for Care4Calais, which helps families who were brought to Britain to escape conflicts in their homelands.

The crisis charity is running a #StopRwanda campaign, which is lobbying against the policy of flying people who have entered the UK illegally to Rwanda to be processed.

The Government says the move will cut the number of Channel crossings being made and will save lives. Opponents say the policy is inhumane.

Jessie, who lives in Baskerville Road, Sonning Common, said the festival was too good an opportunity to miss to get the charity’s message out. She said: “Care4Calais is running a campaign to highlight the fact that although the first plane didn’t take off for Rwanda, another flight was planned and there is a court case to look at the legality of it, which has been postponed.

“With what’s happened to Boris Johnson and his resignation, everything is up in the air so our campaign is to keep it in people’s minds because flights to Rwanda are still on the cards as Home Secretary Priti Patel hasn’t said they don’t want to do it anymore.

“After coming up with the logo and poster we were asked to try to get some publicity around it and get famous people pictured with it.

“I thought that as I was going to the Henley Festival, it was a good opportunity to meet some famous people, so I popped a poster into my handbag.

“My friends and I watched Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti, who were brilliant, and then Beverley Knight came on stage right at the end as a surprise.

“When Beverley had finished she walked off and straight past me and up into the grandstand where I saw her signing autographs and posing for photographs. So I went up there and tapped her on the shoulder and asked her if she would have a photograph with the poster and she said, ‘Absolutely, I’d love to, 100 per cent’.

“She also said she had appeared in The Guardian a few days before and said Priti Patel was her least favourite human being. She was absolutely up for doing it and she did a picture on her own with the poster as well. I can’t think of a reason why you could be for the Rwanda policy. Vulnerable people come here by whatever means and to be shipped off somewhere is abhorrent.”

Jessie, who works in finance, began volunteering for Care4Calais after reading about the local branch in the Henley Standard and wanted to help make a difference.

She said: “I had always fancied doing some volunteering and when I read an article about the group in Reading I joined up. I began working at their drop-in centre and now I distribute clothes and other things to new arrivals who don’t have very much. I also work with one of the hotels that supports them.”

Jessie recently launched a new activity called Landscape and Language Walks where she takes some of the refugees and asylum seekers on walks in and around Henley.

The first was to see the bluebells behind Nuffield Place in Nuffield and then on Wednesday last week they did a circular route starting and finishing at the Quakers Meeting House in Northfield End and taking in the festival site and the river to the Flowerpot at Aston.

Jessie said: “We did a loop which ended back at the meeting house where we had a cream tea with Val and Sam Jonkers. All the people loved it.

“Walking gets people out of their environment they are stuck in a lot of the time. People don’t know about the amazing network of footpaths we have got and that anyone can use.

“It is an environment where people are more open to chat and they learn things such as language as they are walking.

“I am trying to get some funding to help us for the winter because we need to provide coats and boots but we would also take donations.”

For more information, visit care4calais.org