Christmas festival to be spread over three days to help shops

THIS year’s Henley Christmas Festival will be spread over three days in a bid to help the shops.

The event traditionally takes place on the evening of the last Friday in November with the lights switch-on and a children’s lantern parade.

That will still happen but there will be extra activities and events over the weekend, all coming under one umbrella called “Henley at Christmas”.

The weekend will start on Friday, November 25, with the switching on of the lights on the giant Christmas tree in Market Place and the parade.

On the Saturday there will be festive-themed traders in Market Place and the launch of a nutcracker trail to entice people into the shops.

On the following day there will be a push to promote the shops as not all are able to open late on the Friday night.

Town centre manager Laurie-Jane Cann suggested the three-day event to encourage more people into the town centre and make the Christmas events more accessible.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee, she said: “We did a bit of a wash-up from last Christmas and had some great feedback from some of the retailers, which has been taken on board.

“This year we are looking at making it bigger and will hold it over three days. Friday we will have the lights switch-on and there will be activities in the town centre on Saturday and Sunday.”

Mrs Cann said the aim was to make the festival more “inclusive” and to spread seasonal cheer more widely.

She said: “It shouldn’t just be about what goes on in the town centre. We are looking to bring in communities and help to advertise what’s going on where they are and encourage them to have their own lights switch-on.”

Mrs Cann said it was important to have lots of attractions in the town centre on the Friday evening to draw the crowds in. There would be a stage for performances as there was last year.

She said that some retailers felt excluded when the barriers needed for the road closures went up, so she wanted to make the most of the whole weekend.

She said: “If we can get some nutcrackers at no cost to the retailers — you can even get paper ones, which are so cheap — to have in their shops and have some sort of quiz as well.

“It would be nice to have some nice Christmas-themed traders in the town centre.

“I would like to ask our local traders first and foremost but if they can’t provide what we are looking for, we will have to go elsewhere but I want to keep it as local as we can. I also want some carol singers.

“The Sunday will be about promoting the shops because a lot of them don’t do late-night shopping.

“We will have a craft fair in the market place so there will be an awful lot going on to justify this being a three-day festival.

“Christmas in Henley is how we are going to promote this and we want people to be here to celebrate what’s going on.”

Mrs Cann said retailers would be encouraged to decorate their shop windows. “We can do it as a competition if you feel you want to but we should encourage people to do it as a matter of course,” she said,

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the committee, called the plans “great” and said that a whole weekend of events meant “everyone gets a bite of the cherry”.

“The only thing that could dampen it is snow,” she added.

This year’s Santa Fun Run will take place on Sunday, December 18. A record 200 runners took part in last year’s event, which featured a 1km and 4km route along the Thames towpath, starting and finishing at Leander Club.

More than £920 was raised for charities chosen by Cllr Miller as she was then the mayor.

