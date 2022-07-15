Survey on basketball court plan

A PUBLIC consultation has been launched on plans for a basketball court in Henley.

The town council is looking at the possibility of installing a basketball hoop integrated into a 7m by 7m multi-use games area at Makins recreation area, off Greys Road.

The estimated cost is £12,000 to £16,000, depending on the type of equipment.

The consultation is in response to a campaign started by 11-year-old George Allen, who lives off King James Way.

He had the idea after he joined the Reading Rockets team and realised that people in Henley wanting to play basketball had to travel at least half an hour to be able to do so.

In November he asked the council to consider funding a court at Makins with two nets as well as floodlights.

The council said a full court would not be feasible due to the size, cost and loss of open space.

George, who attends Gillotts School in Henley, told a council committee meeting that he started to play basketball when he was seven and he believed more people would play if there was a court in Henley.

He said: “I am trying to get a court at Makins because the closest one is in Reading and I thought, ‘How about I try to get one in Henley?’

“I believe basketball is great for your mental health too.”

The consultation closes next Friday. To take part, visit https://bit.ly/3PGYQa7