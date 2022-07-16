Village pub taken over by leading city restaurateur

A VILLAGE pub has been bought by an award-winning restaurateur.

Ross Drummond, who owns No 1 Ship Street in Oxford, has taken over the Chequers in Fingest from Henley pub operator Brakspear, with his business partner Owen Little.

It is now managed by his friend Steve Jones, who used to manage The Plough at 38 restaurant in Oxford.

The pair hope to offer restaurant- quality food while retaining the atmosphere of a typical rural Chilterns pub.

Mr Drummond, 44, had been looking for a second business for two years and agreed a deal for the Swan Inn in Thame before that fell through and then found the Chequers.

He said: “It’s a fantastic site. I know it well and the countryside is so picturesque. It’s an absolutely fabulous pub. I fell in love with it instantly.

“The Chequers is in great shape so we will personalise it and make it our own. We are already thinking about introducing a farm shop and opening the space for events.

“We just want to elevate what the Chequers has to offer but the potential is vast.”

As well as Mr Jones, the pub has a new chef, Will Patterson, who used to work at Killingworth Castle in Wootton, near Woodstock, and the Wild Rabbit at Kingham, near Chipping Norton.

The pub serves “top end pub grub” from burgers, pies and fish and chips to oysters and garlic snails.

Mr Jones, 56, said: “The feedback has been great. Returning customers really like the food.

“We’re lucky to have our chef — he really knows what he’s doing and people are always complimenting him.

“There were fears that it was just going to be a restaurant but it’s still the local pub and we’re just trying to find the balance.

“I had one man tell me, ‘I think the Chequers is back’, which is so nice to hear when you’re the new manager.” Mr Jones, the son of hotel owners, has kept his home in Oxford and stays there or at the pub depending on his shift the next day.

He and Mr Drummond, who became friends when playing golf together, are planning more changes at the pub, which has a very long garden with a large pizza oven.

Mr Jones said: “We have cleared the garden a bit and we’re opening an outdoor bar.

“We are changing the menu to find the best offering. We are working out what people want so we can give it to them.”

Mr Drummond, who switches between the two sites, said: “We have turned things around really quickly and we are very excited.

“We want to integrate with the local community as much as possible and involve the whole of Fingest to give them a really special pub.

“I would not be doing this if I thought No 1 Ship Street would suffer in any way but now is as good a time as ever to open up a new site.

“Of course there’s a risk involved in opening but we are 100 per cent confident in what we are delivering.”

Mr Jones said: “I’m very glad we came here because I’ve fallen in love with the area, the view and the people. Everyone is lovely.”