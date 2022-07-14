Bins may not be collected as heatwave keeps going

BINS may not be collected next week because of the heatwave.

South Oxfordshire District Council announced on Monday that the Biffa crews could stop working due to the forecast of extreme heat.

Amber warnings have been issued by the Met Office for three days as of Sunday when the temperature is expected to rise to 31C in Henley, 34C on Monday and 35C on Tuesday.

It is expected to be slightly cooler from Wednesday with temperarures in the mid 20 degrees.

Residents are asked to leave their bins out for two days after their normal collection day and the crews will catch up.

The council apologised for any inconvenience.

The rising temperatures have been good news for ice cream parlours and cafes.

Marisa Jaymes, of The Scoop Room in Duke Street, Henley, said: “It has been so busy and we keep selling out every day, which is a good problem to have. There have been some crazy queues.

“It’s only one person who makes the ice cream, so it has been difficult for him. We had stalls at the regatta and festival and there were such long queues, especially on the family Sunday at the festival. It has been great.”

The most popular flavour is honeycomb, which customers said helped them with hayfever because it’s made with local honey.

Elina Picciano, of Franca’s Ice Cream at Henley Piazza in Mill Meadows, said: “It’s getting really busy at the weekends and with the summer holidays coming we’re expecting to be really busy.

“It’s getting really hot and sweaty but it’s good for us. Our peak time is about 2pm when the queues get really long. Some kids crowd rather than queue but they’re still good in coming forward one at a time.”

She said her most popular flavour of ice cream was lemon.

Niel Clifford, who runs the ice cream kiosk by Hobbs of Henley, said: “If it’s hot, people buy ice cream so it has been really really good. I’m expecting it to get busier with the holidays.”

His most popular flavour was cherry. Minnie Fisher, of the Chocolate Café in Thames Side, said: “Lots more people are starting to come in for ice cream and milkshake.

“It’s mainly adults but maybe with the holidays, more children will be coming in too.”

The most popular flavour is salted caramel and honeycomb.

But Kay Haynes, who has owned the ice cream kiosk opposite The Chocolate Café for just over a week, said trade wasn’t as good as she’d hoped.

She said: “People are saying it’s too hot to come out for ice cream. They’d rather be in their garden with a paddling pool.

“But it has been steady and weekdays have just started to pick up because of the school holidays.”

Her most popular flavour is mint choc chip.

Millie Jeans, of Drifters Coffee House in Duke Street, said iced coffees were popular in the heat.

However, as the cafe had no outdoor seating, some people preferred to be by the river.

She said: “We always struggle in the summer — we have very quiet days trying to get people up here. But on busy days it’s like an addiction to iced coffee.

“That being said, there are some people who won’t touch it. They seem almost offended when you ask them if they want ice in their coffee.”

