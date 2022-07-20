Organic food shop replaces bakery

AN organic supermarket is to open in Henley this autumn.

Planet Organic, which specialises in high quality plant-friendly ingredients, has taken over the former Superdrug store in Market Place.

The building was all set to become an Ole & Steen bakery but it was forced to back out after it was refused planning permission to allow a change of use from a shop.

A spokeswoman for the Danish firm said they wouldn’t comment on the decision of South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The Planet Organic shop will be the company’s first outside of London and is part of the company’s expansion plan. It has 13 other stores.

It has also opened a new distribution centre in Sunbury which has allowed its delivery vehicles to be run on hydro-treated vegetable oil rather than diesel, to ensure a greener supply chain.

Nick Ridley, property director at Planet Organic, said: “We’re hugely excited to announce the forthcoming opening of our latest store in Henley. It marks a pivotal moment in our growth plans as we expand outside of London for the first time.

“Henley is a fantastic fit for Planet and we can’t wait to bring our first-class range of products — as well as an enthusiastic, highly-trained team of expert colleagues — to the local community in the coming month and invite them to join our mission to discover better, at Planet Organic.”

Last month, former Henley mayor Ken Arlett said he was “concerned” at the number of bakeries opening in the town in the wake of Ole & Steen’s planning application.

It comes after May’s opening of Gail’s Bakery in the former H café unit, a few doors away.

Delicatessen Pavilion, which opened in Market Place in December, also sells bread while bakery and patisserie Franco-Belge in Duke Street was refurbished earlier this year.

Councillor Arlett said: “We have just had a bakery move into the Market Place, we have got Franco-Belge round the corner that’s doing okay and now we have another proposed baker coming into the town. I cannot get my head round that.”