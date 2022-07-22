Ewe better believe it... church minister charts race for No10

YOU could be forgiven for doing a double take if you pass Stoke Row Green, where the Conservative Party leadership race is being explained with a “Baa Chart” using the unique medium of…sheep.

The ornamental sheep, usually just novel garden decorations, are each labelled with a leadership hopeful’s name and placed relative to their position in the race.

The front runners are spaced out according to the latest round of voting, with those knocked out moved into an increasingly large group at the back.

The man behind the display is the Rev Mark Taylor, minister at the Stoke Row Independent Chapel in Newlands Lane, who lives opposite the green.

He explained the sheep have actually been on the green since the coronavirus pandemic began and this is just the latest in a string of antics they have starred in.

Rev Taylor said: “The sheep have been there for a long time and the leadership election provided the latest opportunity for a bit of fun.

“I was talking to a couple of friends who said we needed a ‘Baa Chart’. It’s just a way of letting the village know who is leading the race. There are no hidden motives or political comment. I am just interested to know who wins in the end.

“It has been very well received. We live right opposite and see lots of people stopping and taking pictures and having a laugh.”

Rev Taylor, 65, who has lived in the village for six years, was the co-founder of OneSheep, a charity that provides technological support to Christian organisations. He explained that when the pandemic began, he and wife Rosie, who works in the NHS, had a single ornamental sheep in their garden which they decided to use to support their fellow villagers.

Rev Taylor said: “When lockdown first happened, we had one sheep in our garden and we put it in the middle of the green with a sign on it saying there was always hope, and Hope became the sheep’s name. It was just a bit of encouragement for the village during the pandemic and that’s how it started.

“Then someone else put another sheep there and a week later there were a couple more, then my wife and I bought another two.”

Rev Taylor, who is originally from Zimbabwe and has three grown-up children, added: “It’s just been a kind of fun thing for the village. Everyone loves them, especially the children.” The Baa Chart is just the latest escapade for the sheep.

Since they first appeared they have starred in Christmas nativity scenes, complete with a lamb in a manger, and an Easter tableau.

During the “pingdemic”, when the NHS app was relentlessly messaging people who could have been in contact with someone with covid, the sheep were surrounded by signs reading “ping”.

And when compulsory facemasks were introduced, they did their bit for public awareness by all wearing them.

Rev Taylor said: “They were only supposed to be there for a few weeks, but people loved them so much they stayed. In fact, when we tried to remove them there was such an outcry, we put them back.”