My big school reunion

PAST pupils of Henley Grammar School flew in from all over the world for a reunion on Saturday.

More than 170 former students gathered at the school, now the Rotherfield campus of The Henley College, for an afternoon of sharing memories and renewing old friendships.

The event drew attendees from as far away as California, Canada, Florida, Germany, Switzerland, France, Scotland and the Channel Islands as well as across the UK.

It was organised by past pupils Lynn Hart and Sandra Wickens, who were in the last cohort at the Grammar School before it became King James’s Sixth Form College in the Seventies.

The pair, who have known each other since school, are part of a group of eight former pupils who have kept in touch for 40 years and try to meet annually.

They started planning the reunion three years ago and it was originally due to be held in 2020 but had to be postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Hart said: “We wanted to mark our 60th birthdays and thought what better way to do it than a school reunion. It had to be called off twice but each time we cancelled, the publicity helped to spread the word even further and we reached more people. We ended up with 300 people on a database we built from scratch.”

The reunion saw four past pupils from the Thirties and 12 from the Forties. The largest contingents represented pupils from the Fifties and Sixties with a strong showing from the Seventies. Four former members of staff also attended.

Mrs Hart said: “We were in the last cohort of the grammar school. We were always the babies as no one ever followed us. We were the youngest at 62. The oldest there were Joan Edwards, who is 99, and Dan Seymour, who is 98, started school on the same day in 1935. She produced a school photo and Dan said ‘that’s me’ when he saw the boy sitting in the front row.”

Also among the guests was actor Brian Hewlett, who plays Neil Carter in Radio 4’s The Archers.

Mr Hewlett said: “Saturday turned out to be one of those red letter days in life for me. I made the journey from Norfolk to attend. How I enjoyed wandering the corridors of the past, re-living memories, and then, best of all, meeting people with whom one had lost touch so long ago and then renewing those associations once again.

“Having left the school in 1956 I entered on three more years of education and experience at a drama school in south-east outer London, and it was in company with Annette, one of the grammar school’s students and a leading actress in school plays, that I had done so.

“Three years we spent with a new bunch of learners, forging friendships anew, some of which were to prove enduring to the present day, but at the end of our three years’ study in 1959 we went our separate ways, knowledge of each other’s progress lost to both.

“What a joy then to discover each other’s existence and intention to be at the reunion, after a gap of silence stretching out to 63 years. A list of potential attenders had been supplied some few days before the event and there was Annette’s name.

“I had hoped to meet up with yet more people from the past but, alas, search as I might amongst a sea of friendly faces, I could not find them present. I do hope they continue to be well.”

At 3pm all the guests went to the hall to sing the School Hymn, with some who were unable to attend joining in via a Zoom link. Afterwards, everyone gathered together for a group photograph on the lawn in front of the school, a recreation of a school photo from 1974.

Visitors also had the opportunity to explore the school building and exchange stories about the characters, events and pranks, most of which ended with someone being caned.

Tales included a teacher accidentally knocking over a fire extinguisher which went off, filling the classroom with foam; a pupil lighting a fire by the air inlet pipes for the school organ so the hall filled with smoke when it was played and a boy being caned twice and afterwards having to shake hands with the headmaster and say “no hard feelings”.

Ms Hart said: “The joy and reward of all the work was seeing the pleasure of people meeting old friends they had not seen for so long. The feedback from people has been wonderful. You could not put a price on it. It was one of the best days of my life.”

Henley Grammar School is now part of the 2,000-strong Henley College, created in 1987 following the merger of King James’s College and the South Oxfordshire Technical College.