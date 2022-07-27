Free beer (and bottle opener) for hundreds of river swimmers

ALMOST 800 people took part in the ninth annual Henley Club to pub swim on Saturday.

The 1.5km challenge, which is organised by Henley Swim, saw competitors set off from Henley Rowing Club en route to the Angel on the Bridge pub.

The swimmers set off from the club, off Wargrave Road, at about 7pm and headed upstream to Marsh Lock, then back to the pub in Thames Side with aim of finishing before 8pm.

They were released in waves according to their ability and escorted to the finish line at the pub’s beer garden by a team of marshals in kayaks.

Finishers received a bottle of beer and Mayor Michelle Thomas gave them a medal, which doubled as a bottle opener.

Matt Breckon, 31 from Epsom, was fastest with a time of 17 minutes and six seconds in the open 18-44 wetsuit optional category.

He was just one second ahead of Richard Stannard, 48, a member of Reading Swimming Club, who was in the masters 45-54 wetsuit optional group. Mr Stannard said: “I’m annoyed not to have won, but with the quality of the man who beat me, I am not bothered. We swim together and he is always faster than me.”

The majority of competitors had travelled from all over the UK to join in, from Northamptonshire, London and further afield. Three swimmers had even travelled from Seattle, Washington, especially to take part.

But some locals took part, too. Husband and wife Mike and Sophie Whitworth from Henley finished within 31 seconds of each other. Mr Whitworth arrived first in a time of 23 minutes and 10 seconds. He said: “It was good. It is nice out there, no bruising, no battering and 22 degrees so you can’t complain, and I had a non-alcoholic beer to end.”

Mrs Whitworth added: “I am really pleased, I really enjoyed it. I run some swimming coaching classes around here so it was great to see all my clients doing the swim. I saw many people I work with come so it is a great local event.

“I just love living in Henley for all the variety of events whether it’s swimming or any other sports.”