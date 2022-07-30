Mayor: Independents need to be supported

INDEPENDENT retailers in Henley need our support now more than ever, says the Mayor of Henley.

Michelle Thomas is urging residents to buy as much of their shopping locally as possible, rather than using bigger chain stores or ordering online.

This comes as Drifters Coffee House owners, Talia Maguire and Millie Jeans, have set up a group on social media platform Facebook as a means for other independents to promote themselves.

They say that there are those in the business community who are struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, cost of living crisis, and an increase in chains moving into the town.

Councillor Thomas said: “I always shop independent and I’m fully behind them. I’m one of those unusual people who doesn’t have Apple products, doesn’t shop on Amazon and refuses to shop at Starbucks.

“There’s enough people and tourists in this town to have plenty of trade for everybody, both independent and chain, so it upsets me to know that independents are struggling. Chains do still support the town’s economy as they hire local people and I believe in choice — just because I don’t use chains it doesn’t mean nobody should. But I would just hope people would consider independents more.”

Ms Maguire and Ms Jeans launched the group “Support Independent Henley” and in a week more than 100 people have joined it.

They hope that it could become a forum to post special offers and reviews as a way of competing against the deep pockets of chain stores.

Ms Jeans said: “Everyone we’ve spoken to has been saying, ‘I don’t even know why we’re doing it anymore’.

“We were feeling really, really down and thought it was time to try something else that will give people a place to find recommendations for independent places without having to sift through all the chain content that reaches a lot more people.” Ms Maguire said: “There is clearly a major push needed for support so why not connect locals together?

“I think people are taking fewer risks and going straight to places that they know they’ll like and they know what the prices will be.

“They know that a chain they’ve already been to will have the product they’re looking for but the idea of the Facebook page is that there can be an exclusive place to find out about the independents so people know what we do.”

Laurie-Jane Cann, the town centre manager, said that from her conversations with businesses, they are going through a “quiet period” and she is doing what she can to encourage residents to support them all year round.

She said: “I’ve spoken to businesses and there is definitely a quiet period that comes this time of year because of the summer holidays but as for independent businesses, it’s incredibly important we use them because the struggle for them can really be the thing that makes them lose their jobs.”

She is currently creating a shoppers’ map to display for people walking around town to see the selection in one place.

Mrs Cann added: “The hope is that it will encourage people to look at what else there is available in town and even if they’re just popping out to Waitrose, to spend a couple of pounds extra on our wonderful independent businesses.”