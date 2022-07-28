Author scales mountain to play football

A CHILDREN’S author from Henley staged a penalty shootout with his children 2,200 metres up a mountain in the French Pyrenees.

Robin Bennett, 53, and his companions also tackled rugby, basketball, badminton, swimming, and cricket as they ascended Pic du Montaigu on Wednesday.

Along with sons Jude, 17, and Victor, 16, daughter Hortense, 13, and Jude’s girlfriend Ellie, 17, Mr Bennett raised £600 for Sports Relief.

The group carried an inflatable goal, cricket bat, badminton net, a football, basketball, cricket ball and rugby ball 22 miles up and down the mountain.

They stopped at different points on their ascent for each sport, including a mountain lake where Mr Hodge swam in goggles and trunks. Just before reaching the 2,339-metre summit, they set up the goal at a plateau and took turns taking penalties.

The group then summitted the mountain before their descent.

Mr Bennett, who lives with his children and wife Helene in Queen Street, said the challenge “seemed like a laugh”. He said: “Sport is a great unifier. It gets everyone involved and brings people together in all the best ways.

“When I was younger, I always used to do sporting challenges for charity, like massive bike rides, Thames swimming challenges, or various activities with the local rugby and football clubs.

“I realised I hadn’t done anything like that for ages. Sport is a passion of mine, so if I can combine that with helping raise money for charity then all the better. Staging a penalty shootout at 2,200m up Montaigu in the Pyrenees had a nice ring and seemed like a laugh.”

The multi-sports challenge marked the start of the Commonwealth Games, with all the sports featuring in this summer’s games in Birmingham.

It was part of the Move 22 challenge, with people encouraged to walk, run or cycle 22 miles over the 12 days of the games.

Mr Bennett said: “The Move 22 challenge was perfect as I was looking for something different to do that could be used to raise awareness of sport and how that can help in the community — especially for kids.

“I also figured out a route that’s 11 miles up and 11 miles down, so we completed the Move 22 challenge at the same time.”

Mr Bennett ran more than a dozen businesses, from dog-sitting to cigars, tuition to translation before turning to writing books.

He is best-known for his Monster Max and Stupendous Sports non-fiction series. His latest, Fantastic Football, is released next month through Firefly.