Stuntman who played the Queen faces jail for attacking his girlfriend

A DAREDEVIL skydiver who jumped out of a plane dressed as the Queen in a stunt during the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony is facing jail for attacking his girlfriend.

Gary Connery of Greys Road, Henley, was convicted after a trial of pushing Tanya Brass down a flight of stairs and will be sentenced on August 16.

The 53-year-old had jumped out of a plane with a parachute after the clip showing Bond actor Daniel Craig accompanying Queen Elizabeth II to the 2012 games.

Connery also became known as the Bird Man of Henley after he daringly became the first person to jump out of an aeroplane without a parachute.

Using only a glide suit and a carefully arranged pile of cardboard boxes in a field, the stuntman had hit the headlines when he landed safely.

On Wednesday, July 13, a jury at Reading Crown Court convicted Connery of one count of causing grievous bodily harm without intent. It acquitted him of an alternate charge of GBH with intent.

Prosecutors alleged that Connery had smashed the head of Ms Brass onto a banister before pushing her down a flight of stairs on October 24, 2020.

Connery denied one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jonathan Stone, prosecuting, told jurors: “The stark choice for you is did Ms Brass fall or was she pushed and before that happened did the defendant smash her head into the banister?

“This is a nasty allegation of domestic violence. The vast, vast majority of those types of cases go on behind closed doors, behind curtains, away from prying eyes.

“You have heard a number of character witnesses speak of Mr Connery in glowing terms. I have no doubt he is a lovely chap, at work, down the pub, on the golf course.

“But none of the character referees have said that they peered through the window while the defendant and Ms Brass are home alone, when he holds all the cards.”

The court heard how Ms Brass had been on a number of medications for bipolar personality disorder.

Connery, who had no previous convictions, claimed in court she had taken a swing at him on the staircase of their home and tripped, causing her to fall down the stairs. When she landed at the bottom of the staircase, the court heard he had told his stricken partner: “Instant karma”. Connery himself later admitted to the police that he made the comment.

Ms Brass claimed the defendant had taken her phone and hung up when she tried to call for an ambulance, which prosecutors claimed was an attempt to cover up what had happened.

When paramedics were called, Connery told them Ms Brass had hit her head on a door, a claim which he had not repeated in a police interview.

Paramedics had told the court Ms Brass had disclosed to them that Connery pushed her and that she had been anxious when he came near.

Sarah O’Kane, defending, told jurors: “You might think, ‘there must be something in this, why otherwise would she come to court?’. People say things for all sorts of reasons.

“Once something is said, it is very difficult to backtrack. Once ambulance staff were involved, she had to maintain that and indeed added to it to make it more convincing.”

During the trial the court heard testimony from several friends of Connery as character witnesses.

John Woolhouse, who appeared in person, said he had known Connery for about 10 years, and had been in a cycling group with him.

Woolhouse told the court: “I helped him quite a bit when he was doing his events, his professional sort of work.”

He described Connery as “calm, particularly when others are not. Caring, considerate to all people. I have seen him calming people down”.

Asked about the allegations, Woolhouse said he had been “shocked and horrified” to hear what had been alleged.

“What I found remarkable is that despite what he has been put through, he still expresses a lot of concern for her. It has been remarkable that he consistently says he still loves and cares for her.”

The court heard a statement from Elaine Mackenzie who said Connery was “considerate, well liked and never disrespectful towards Tanya.”

He had a “great reputation” and people thought highly of him, Mackenzie added.

Zarene Dallas said in a statement that Connery was very thorough in his work and concerned with safety, that he did not tolerate bullying or harassment and was very supportive of his staff.

A statement from David Emerson said Connery was “gentlemanly” towards women and never got angry or violent, the court heard.

Summing up for the defence Ms O’Kane said: “He is not the sort of person, we say, to have committed these offences that are alleged against him.”

After hearing a summary of the evidence from Judge Nigel Daly, the jury retired to consider their verdicts and unanimously convicted Connery after four hours and 10 minutes.

Connery was bailed until the sentencing hearing, which will take place at the same court, with a condition not to contact the victim directly or indirectly.