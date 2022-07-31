Farmers fear heatwave will hit crop yields amid rising costs

FARMERS in the Henley area are worried about the future after this summer’s extreme heat put a toll on yield.

Livestock farmers have had to feed winter food to their animals due to grass no longer being suitable to graze on and agricultural farmers have had a lower survival rate of crops.

Andrew Ingram, who owns the Tree Barn in Christmas Common, planted 18,000 new trees to be used in seven or eight years’ time and at least 1,800 have been lost in the heatwave.

“We have been hugely affected,” he said. “We’ve lost 10 to 15 percent of them already — the question is whether we can keep the rest alive.

“We are having to water newly planted trees four times now, which is the first time ever. We have never had to water more than once, maybe twice on a hot spring. But it’s not just a hot spring anymore – it’s now a hot summer.”

It takes eight hours to go around watering the trees and will cost money to replace the failed ones to ensure the yield doesn’t fail for the years 2029 or 2030.

He also grows cereals and said it would be impossible to water them because sophisticated equipment would be needed.

Mr Ingram said: “I think we’ve only had about 2.5 to 3 inches maximum of rain since the beginning of April, which is desperately short, and winds mean that any moisture that is on the ground evaporates.

Tracy Betteridge, who keeps about 280 lambing ewes on farmland in Medmenham, says looking after them has been made difficult by the hot weather.

She said: “I was getting up at 4am to get jobs done while it was cool enough because my sheep wouldn’t want to be charged around the field in that heat and border collies are such hard workers that my dog would do it even if his feet were burning.

“My last dog needed a cooling vest to move around even in 22 degrees. There are dogs that die from working in the heat we’ve had. My animals come first and you just have to manage the situation.”

The grass in her farm has burned and the sheep need better land to be able to graze and grow quickly.

Miss Betteridge, known as “Bill”, said: “If a good amount of rain doesn’t come soon, we’ll be stuffed. It looks like the Sahara Desert, and I have to start feeding them hay. Luckily, we have other meadows for good hay but we may need every shred of it if the grass doesn’t grow.

“The worst case is that they eat all the hay which we usually only save for lambing time to have them grow quickly.

“Bags of food have doubled in price and if we have to start relying on that, it’s going to be a major issue. If everyone needs hay because the grass is dead, the cost for that will also go up.”

Miss Betteridge said that if she has to choose between eating well herself or taking care of her animals, she will choose her animals.

“At the end of the day, their welfare comes first,” she said. “Without my animals, I have no income – they always have to come first.”

Sam Austin, who manages Oak Farm in Harpsden Bottom also for sheep to graze, said his main problem was the burned grass too.

He said: “It’s all brown and crisp and it will take a long time to recover. People don’t realise this is one of the driest areas in the country so it makes it extremely difficult.

“We’re going to have to lose some income on hay — we expect the prices are going to go up because the demand is going to increase. Prices have also sky-rocketed because of the Ukraine crisis.

“If you can’t feed your lambs quick enough to get rid of, you have less food — it’s a vicious cycle. Farmers want lambs of a certain weight and if we can’t do that quick enough we may have to sell them really cheap.

“Fire has also been a big worry because there have been fires even in temperatures lower than we’ve been getting, but that would affect agricultural farmers more than us — our grass is dead anyway.”