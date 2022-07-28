Return of Great Big Green Week

A WEEK of activities themed around the environment is being staged again in Henley.

Diana Barnett, of the Greener Henley group, is encouraging residents and businesses to take part in Great Big Green Week from September 24 to October 2.

The national initiative, which is organised by the Climate Movement charity, aims to raise awareness of climate change and its impact on the natural world.

On Saturday, September 24, there will be a fair with more than 30 stalls and “green” attractions in Market Place. This will include a display of the rubbish that was fished out of the River Thames that morning following a river clean led by the Warriors on Waste.

Mrs Barnett, of St Katherine’s Road, Henley, said: “This year we are concentrating on getting our restaurants and other eateries to think about the sustainability of their menus.

“We are asking them to highlight their vegetarian and vegan meals they already produce and come up with a new “Green Dish of the Week” that we will help promote.

“Last year, 44 shops joined in the spirit of the week with special window displays and joined in the endangered species family trail.

“We plan to visit all the shops soon to see if we can encourage more shops to ‘paint the town green’ and think about the sustainable choices they make.”

There will also be a display of school children’s work in Henley Library, in Ravenscroft Road, which is the answer to Greener Henley’s environmental science challenge “How important are insects?”. There will also be a presentation of the awards to the schools involved.

The National Trust is planning a “Gratitude for Nature Trail” at Greys Court, which will be a creative activity for children. Walkers are Welcome will also be doing a litter-pick walk.

On Tuesday, September 27 there will be a public meeting and workshop about the proposed climate and nature hub. This is for local people to have their say about the sorts of things they would like in such a facility.

The Greener Henley Business group is hosting a seminar called “Green Tactics for Henley Businesses” on the evening of Thursday, September 29.

If anyone wants to help with the fair, wants to take part or has any ideas for it, email greenerhenley@

gmail.com