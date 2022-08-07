Guide leaders retire after 82 years of combined service

THREE girl guide leaders have stepped down after serving 82 years between them.

Heather O’Halloran, her daughter Katherine O’Halloran and Angela Mercer were given a special send-off by the 1st Caversham Park guides with a two-hour boat trip on the River Thames from Henley followed by a buffet.

They were joined by more than 40 former and present guides and leaders.

Mrs O’Halloran, 65, said: “It was definitely the way to retire in style. It was so lovely to see all the faces of the girls you had watched develop over the years. There were some faces I hadn’t seen for a long time.”

Mrs O’Halloran, who lives with her husband Shaun in Mayfield Drive, Caversham, spent 35 years as a guide leader after responding to a newspaper advertisement.

She said: “It was a bit of a mad decision at the time because I had two young children but I’m so happy that I chose to do it.

“My daughter used to come with me to all the groups when she was just two years old as I couldn’t get anyone to look after her.

“Shaun has been with me every step of the way, whether it was driving lorries with supplies to guide camps or making totem poles. The girls have been a pleasure, although things have changed over the years. It is no longer enough just to sit in a field and do activities. They need bigger things like climbing, archery and abseiling, which is one of the reasons that I am retiring.”

Mrs O’Halloran said the highlight of her time as a guide leader was visiting Switzerland, home of the international Girl Guide Centre.

She added: “The Girl Guides are still so essential. Girls need to be girls together.”

Mrs Mercer, 66, of Chiltern Road, Caversham, was a leader for 28 years and was a guide as a girl. She said: “It was nice to catch up with some of the older leaders as well as some of the girls. One of them is now a major in the army. She told me how much she loved her time in the guides.

“I feel I’ve done my bit. The age gap between me and the girls has just grown too big. It is like they are talking a different language sometimes, especially when it comes to their phones.

“I have seen Heather every Thursday for almost 30 years. We were speaking the other day and said we would have to find another way to see each other now.”

Katherine O’Halloran, 36, has stood down as leader after moving to Swindon. She joined the guides when she was 10 and became a leader when she was 16.

She visited Mexico, Brazil and Switzerland with the organisation.

“It helps to have a mum as guide leader,” she said. “She was my inspiration in both guides and life. I have loved my time as a leader. It has been great to inspire the next generation of girls. It is such a good space for them to have fun and just be girls.”

Caversham Park guides meet at the Methodist church hall in Gosbrook Road and have about 30 members, aged 10 to 15.