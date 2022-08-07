Developer ignoring pleas on traffic, say councillors

RESIDENTS could be put at risk by construction traffic travelling to and from a new development site in Sonning Common, say parish councillors.

Inspired Villages is to build 133 “assisted living” flats at a retirement complex on Little Sparrows, a field off Blounts Court Road.

Representatives of the company gave a presentation to a meeting of Sonning Common Parish Council in June about its draft plans to route construction vehicles to the site from Reading and back.

But councillors claim the concerns they raised have been ignored.

Inspired Villages says that all construction traffic will enter the site via Blounts Court Road and heavy goods vehicles will not be permitted to use Widmore Lane.

Upon completion of the development, Blounts Court Road will serve as the access road and only pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use Widmore Lane.

Councillors point out that Blounts Court Road is a narrow, rural road not suitable for use by HGVs.

Many residents walk along it to access public footpaths and nearby woods.

It is also used by parents taking their children to Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road and is the location of Springwater Church, which runs nursery groups during the day.

Councillor Carole Lewis said the proposed construction traffic management plan suggested that no one from the company had “even bothered” to visit the village.

She said the entrance to Blounts Court Road from the B481 was a very sharp turn which big vehicles might be unable to negotiate or, if they could, would cause traffic congestion.

Blounts Court Road also had sign that reads: “Unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles”.

Councillor Vicky Boorman said: “It’s devastating that none of the concerns or issues raised before were listened to or acknowledged in the presentation on the construction traffic management plan. The representatives couldn’t even answer our simple questions.”

She said the entrance to the site would mean the loss of a natural hedgerow and added: “There will be HGVs and staff driving into work from outside this village during construction and when the development is finished.”

Councillor Michael Cann said a communications team had delivered the plan, rather than those who created it, which he said was inappropriate. Council chairman John Stoves said: “We are really concerned that Inspired Villages is putting the parishioners of Sonning Common and Rotherfield Peppard at serious safety risk.”

The parish council first recommended refusal of the application in 2019 due to the impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and as it was contrary to the village’s neighbourhood development plan.

South Oxfordshire District Council refused to grant planning permission but the company appealed and planning inspector Harold Stephens overturned the decision.

The district council twice tried and failed to challenge this ruling in the High Court.

The company agreed to give the district council £7.5million towards affordable housing if its application was successful.

The parish council demanded all this money is spent in the village.

Cllr Boorman said: “This development is not wanted and definitely not suitable.

“From what we have been provided with so far, Inspired Villages do not live up to their name and should have a long hard think about their attitude to local communities.

“We ask Inspired Villages to do what they promised and consult with all affected residents and business and organisations.”

