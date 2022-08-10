Orchard wins top taste award for apple juice

AN orchard in Henley has won an international award for its apple juice.

Three Oaks Orchard, off Greys Road, was given the maximum three stars by Great Taste, the food and drink awards.

Its pure apple juice was the only one in Britain to receive the top rating.

Less than two per cent of more than 15,000 entries to the competition receive three stars, meaning the product is “exquisite”.

Nick Hay, who runs the orchard with his wife Banny, said he had entered the awards for the first time as a “bit of fun” and to give his band of volunteers recognition for their efforts.

He said: “We really never expected to win, let alone get three stars. I’m not sure what difference the award will make as we always sell out before December anyway.

“But it is certainly encouraging and a great testament to our volunteers, without whom none of this would have happened.”

The judging panel praised the aroma, texture, flavour and taste of the apple juice.

They said: “The essence of what every apple juice aspires to be. Total beauty in the product with lengthy, concentrated apple flavours. Harmonious in presentation — just perfect.

“A really inviting, intense aroma of the apples and a satisfying viscous texture. The flavour absolutely delivered on sweetness, juiciness and the wonderful aromatic taste of the apples.

“The finish was long and rather beautiful, continuing to deliver more and more character of the apples. A superbly balanced juice with the satisfying mix of sweetness and acidity that you would want from a quality apple juice.

“This product is golden in colour with a fresh aroma. On taste, we find the juice complex with honeysuckle and floral notes. We like that it is well-balanced with a good acidity and crispness. We appreciate that it is not overly sweet.”

Mr Hay, who lives in St Mark’s Road, Henley, said allowing the apples to fully ripen on the tree was the key to the taste of the juice.

He said: “An apple develops the majority of its flavour in its last two weeks on the tree, so we only pick them at the last minute when they’ve got the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, or we let the tree make the decision and we juice the windfall.”

He began pressing juice in 2005 but then “lost the knack”. Then in September 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, one of his volunteers gave it a go.

Mr Hay explained: “I went away on holiday to Scotland to find on my return that Carol Crowdy, who had very kindly agreed to look after the orchard while I was away, had not only sold all the gage and the discovery — the first apple of the season — but had also juiced some pears and apples.

“After that we didn’t look back. Another volunteer, Simon Blake, designed a logo and printed the labels and we were off.

“With a few more volunteers, we introduced a ‘no apple left behind’ philosophy. What wasn’t sold at the farm gate as an apple, we juiced.

“Sometimes we’d add some cooking apples, such as Bramleys, to give it a bit more cut-through, other times we’d just juice a single cultivar but, for the most part, we left it to serendipity.

“Our method was essentially to simply juice what was dropping at the time — to juice the season and take notes. I don’t think we ever thought it would come to anything more than making sure nothing was wasted and having a nice present to be able to give people but here we are.

“We number our juices according to when we pressed them, so 10/1 is October’s first press and 11/3 is November’s third press.

“It has been a real revelation to discover how each pressing really does give a unique combination of tastes and depth and a comparison to wines that feels quite natural. People seem surprised when we run out of juice and we have to remind them that it is a seasonal product.”

Mr Hay said that once they had got through an earlier round of the competition, they were worried because they had no more bottles to provide for a taste test as these had all been sold or given away.

Fortunately, the Henley Larder in Bell Street, Henley, a stockist, had three bottles left in its storeroom to give to the judges.

The seven-acre orchard produces about 600 750ml bottles a year. The juice is squeezed and bottled at Pasture Farm Juice in Princess Risborough.

Mr Hay said: “The fertilising, pruning, thinning, picking, sorting, boxing and transporting the apples to the juicer is very much a team effort from about 15 volunteers who have come and gone and come again over the years.

“We are effectively a smallholding powered by volunteers. One person might pick, another sort, a third drives to the juicer, a fourth pick them up, a fifth labels and puts them out for sale and a sixth would take the money.

“It is very much a co-operative effort. Volunteers are our lifeblood.”

The orchard was planted in 2001 by Mrs Hay’s father, Iraj Poostchi, a doctor of agronomy and lifetime specialist in developing world agriculture.

As a Ba’hai, he had to leave Iran after the revolution, first moving to America to work and then retiring to Henley.

In 2001, aged 68, he decided to plant an orchard of 1,000 trees — 28 varieties of apple, five pears, five gage and four quince, plus the odd cherry and fig. The trees are planted on a slope in good soil.

Dr Poostchi’s aim was to grow “good value fruit for the local community”, which he did until his death in 2008, aged 78.

After his death the orchard was left to its own devices for a few years until Mr Hay, his wife and son moved from London in 2013. Mr Hay said: “It was as much as we could do to arrange the pruning and to take the apples to the farm gate.

“We were careful throughout to try every way we could to keep the orchard alive and had the help of many talents.

“We found a master pruner in John Easton, who kept the trees in shape for us and we paid a gardener to keep down the grass.

“The orchard has always been a labour of love, an attempt to keep small-scale farming alive.

“Too small for a farm, too big for a garden, we were always in an odd spot. But we kept going for the love of it. It has always been about community and growing people as much as growing fruit.

“The award is a wonderful compliment to Iraj’s vision for the orchard so many years ago and a justification for all the hard work that myself and our volunteers have put in over the years.

“It will hopefully help us explore the production of cider vinegar this year and maybe even apple brandy in the future.

“It is a spur to finally get the orchard firing on all cylinders and to full production capacity.”