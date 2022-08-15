Customers praise landlord for trying to keep pub open

CUSTOMERS of a pub in Shiplake have told of their disappointment after it was forced to close due to spiralling costs.

Landlord Simon Cromack said he had no option but to shut the Baskerville last week as it was no longer financially viable.

He said energy costs had trebled, suppliers had increased their prices two or three times this year and the rent had increased by four per cent.

An acute staff shortage over the last two weeks of trading meant the kitchen at the free house in Station Road was unable to open.

Thriller writer Simon Kernick, who lives in Shiplake, said he was “gutted”.

He said: “I was in there the Wednesday evening before it closed and I spoke to Simon and he was very despondent, which is not like him at all.

“A lot of the beers weren’t there and they weren’t doing food. I didn’t think things were that bad but it is hard to know. He didn’t make any sort of announcement then but I was a bit worried.”

Mr Kernick posted on Facebook asking villagers to use the pub but then it closed only days later.

He said: “I feel really awful now it has closed. I moved to the village 14 years ago and have been a regular ever since.

“I had my 50th birthday bash there and it is the beating heart of the village and without it will take a real chunk out of village life. It is much-needed.

“It was open for coffees, for walkers who use the Thames Path and it did great food and had a beautiful garden. I hope it is re-opened.”

Mr Cromack, who took over the Baskerville two years ago, wrote an online message to customers, saying it was a “gut-wrenching” decision to close the pub, which his parents, Graham and Mary, ran for four years before retiring to Spain in 2008.

Villagers responded with praise for his efforts to keep the pub going.

Bill and Rosie Pitkeathley said: “Such sad news to hear that you’re leaving. You have worked so hard to make a success of the Baskie, using creativity (lovely garden), determination and an enormous amount of hard work.

“In spite of the problems you were having, you always managed to seem cheerful and welcoming to us all. Good luck with whatever you do next — we will miss you.”

Nicholas Blandy said: “Very sad news indeed. As Joni Mitchell memorably sang, ‘You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone’.

“The parish council should immediately move to have the Baskerville registered as an asset of community value with South Oxfordshire District Council, which would prevent any change of use or redevelopment for five years, and, if push came to shove, give us, as the community of Shiplake, the right to buy it and operate it as a community pub which has been done very successfully elsewhere.”

Charles Bonfield said: “Very sorry to hear this. You were doing an outstanding job. The pub was a great asset for the village.

“It fostered a sense of community, provided energy and interest as well as being a place for fun times. It will be missed.

“If you haven’t been able to make it work with the sweat you put in, I question who will be able to.

“With current headwinds, if the village wants to retain a pub, it should consider ownership, that or a generous benefactor who wants a tax loss.”

Philip and Libby Johnson said: “We are so sorry that despite your hard work and care, the finances just did not work out.

“We really enjoyed visiting the pub and having some great times while you have been running the Baski. Thank you for trying so hard.”

Ruth and Jerry Luckett said: “Devastated to hear the news. You and the team have done a fantastic job getting us through the shutdowns and revitalising a key village community asset.

“Shall always remember the great food, friendly service and excellent drinks — new garden was a masterstroke. Sorry you’ve had to take the difficult decision but best wishes for the future.”

Messages of support were also posted on the Henley Standard’s Facebook page.

Dan Redfern, who runs the Cherry Tree Inn at Stoke Row, said: “Simon and his crew did a fantastic job but, like myself and my team, our bills are just horrendous. Every day is a fight for survival.”

Martin Vine said: “A huge loss. If Simon could not make it work then this is a message to all pubs/restaurants. My local, the Red Lion in Upper Basildon, also closed recently. Concerning.”

Nick White said: “Simon, we are very sorry to hear that, old friend. Must be heartbreaking for you. I know what that place meant to you.”

Niki Schäfer, who chairs the Henley Business Partnership, said: “Every time I have been [to the Baskerville] I have always had an exceptional meal and I support Simon.

“I know of the difficulties over the past two or three years and during that time he has been reaching out and asking for help and was hoping that somebody would step in.

“It is terribly sad what has happened but what can be done? This is going to happen time and time again. What are our MPs doing about it? Our hospitality industry is really suffering.

“People have been saying that they are willing to work a shift here and there and me, too, but it is not sustainable long term as there is a huge shortage of staff, including chefs so I’m trying to get people together to see if we can come up with some solutions.”

Mr Cromack took over the pub, which is owned by Tavern Propco, from Kevin and Kate Hannah, who ran it for almost nine years after Mr Hannah’s parents, Allan and Kathleen, handed the lease to him after 10 years.