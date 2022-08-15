Couple celebrate 65th anniversary with river trip

A COUPLE from Henley celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a trip on the River Thames.

Martyn Jenkins, 92, who was born in Shepherds Green, and his wife Doris, 91, who was brought up in Kent, had a picnic on the water with their daughter Alison Engleby.

The couple were presented with a cake and flowers to mark the

occasion.

Mrs Jenkins said: “It was fantastic. The sun actually came out just before it was going to set so we had a wonderful sunset and reflections. It really was a lovely evening.

“I must admit I still miss the sea, having been brought up by it, but the Thames is the next best thing.”

The couple met at a Scottish dance in a hall in Broad Street, Birmingham, in late 1956 when were they were in their mid-twenties. Mrs Jenkins said: “It wasn’t like the Broad Street you see now.”

She said “it wasn’t quite love at first sight” but a spark had been lit and the couple met up at Christmas and again in February.

They were married at Birmingham registry office six months later, on August 3, 1957, the same day the Queen was visiting the city.

Mrs Jenkins said: “We just had my sister and another witness from the office and his wife, so just three others.

“He had a van and that was our transport for the wedding. They drove us back to Sutton Coldfield, where we were living, and there was a scouts jamboree in Sutton Park.

“All down Jockey Road there were crowds where the Queen was going to be. We got through just in time before they shut the road.

“It was very amusing. Crowds get very bored, so anything that moved they waved and cheered at.”

The couple spent their honeymoon sailing on the Norfolk Broads.

Mr Jenkins worked as an engineer responsible for the passenger conveyor belts at airports.

His wife was a domestic science teacher but gave up work to have their two children, Alison and David, who is 18 months younger.

Away from work the pair enjoyed pottery but gave this up when they moved to Watermans Road, Henley, four years ago as they didn’t have space for the kilns.

Mrs Jenkins said there wasn’t a “magical thing” that had kept them together.

“I think it is down to friendship and respect and we just enjoy each other’s company,” she said. “My father said on his golden anniversary, ‘I don’t know why there’s all this fuss because there is only two things to it — you have to stay alive and you have to stay together’.

“I just think these days couples want too much too soon. We certainly didn’t have everything and built it up gradually.”

Mrs Engleby said: “It was wonderful and thank you so much to Hobbs of Henley and to Henley Heating and Plumbing because we thought we were going to have to cancel it as they had a water leak at home but they came through and fixed it as an emergency so we could go on the trip.

“They loved going on the river and it is amazing that they are still able to do it.”

She said her father was already looking forward to his next boat trip.