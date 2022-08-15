I’ve made Henley lampshade

A WOMAN has had a bright idea ahead of this year’s Henley Country Craft Show.

Rosalind Freeborn has created a lampshade from a collage of a Henley scene featuring the river, the bridge, St Mary’s Church and Temple Island.

Rosalind, who lives in Muswell Hill, London, said: “I made the Henley design earlier this summer because I wanted to bring something with me that represents the place where I am going.

“I was born and brought up in Oxford so I know of Henley and have visited the royal regatta so I knew what I wanted to include in the artwork.

“I wanted to have all the landmarks in it so I downloaded lots of photographs and then sketched out the image before I took the plunge and became this madwoman where I just rip and stick, rip and stick.

“The shadow underneath the bridge is marble paper and I have Japanese paper for parasols.

“I found something, which might have been a castle, for some of the buildings. The work I do, I do instinctively. This took me two days. I spend one day where I do a lot of work but then I sleep on it before going back to finish it.

“I like my designs to have an energy about them so I don’t overwork them. If I feel I have spent too long on something I put it to one side and start again.”

Rosalind, who is married with four children, started her career in book publishing, music charities and arts publicity.

She then decided to enrol as a mature student at the City & Guilds of London Art School, specialising in painting oil portraits.

She found that paper was entering her work and that it was a more enjoyable medium to work with.

Rosalind said: “I went to art school to learn about oil painting but I’d always had a passion for paper. I started adding paper to my paintings and eventually I ditched the oils and started making all my work from paper.

“Tissue paper, wrapping paper, wallpaper, any kind of paper — you should see my studio, it’s full of boxes of all kinds of paper.”

She then had a “eureka moment” when she looked at the lampshades in her home and thought they were too dull and came up with a way of doing a better job using paper as a “different canvas” for her art.

Rosalind said: “When I found no one else was doing it, it was a bit of a leap in the dark because I am an artist, not a designer.

“I began by using a floral design that I had made and then printed it five times to get the look I wanted and that looked great.

“Getting the right sort of paper did take a long time as you need something that is able to support the design and allows the light to come through.

“I went up to Hull where I worked with papermakers G F Smith and I was like Goldilocks going round saying I wanted paper not too thick or too thin.

“I got through reams of it before I found the right one but they were very patient with me.” Rosalind launched Papershades in 2017 with the pieces tending to focus on floral themes but when the coronavirus pandemic took hold she began creating work around different regions, cities, towns and places in the UK.

She also moved into workshops after trialling a session on friends at home in her kitchen.

She said: “While I was having fun doing it I wanted to see if it would work for other people so I invited my friends round and they all created their own lampshades, which I printed out for them and they loved it so I knew I was on to something.”

The Henley Country Craft Show takes place at Stonor Park from Friday to Monday, August 26 to 29 from 10am to 5pm daily. It is the UK’s biggest craft show with more than 200 independent stallholders. There will be children’s fairground rides, live music, a falconry display and street food and drink.

For more information, visit www.thecraftshows.co.uk/henley-

2022