Villagers criticise company over waste of leaking water

THAMES Water has been accused of wasting water while a hosepipe ban looms.

Residents of Catslip, near Nettlebed, criticised the company after it took more than 24 hours to fix a leak.

The issue began on Tuesday when Thames Water responded to reports of water leaking from the bank on a narrow dirt road.

Jane Rigby, 56, who lives with her husband Conway Shaw at the top of the road, said: “It started off as just a tiny damp patch on the side of the bank around a week ago. My neighbour reported that.

“At about 1pm on Tuesday Thames Water were here fixing the leak. We went out for a walk and came back at half-three and they had gone but the water was gushing down. It was like a river flowing down our road.”

The water stretched about 10m from a ditch at the top of the road, which had been closed, to a drain at the bottom. Mrs Rigby called the company to ask when the leak would be repaired.

She said: “I was annoyed as it had only just been announced they were to impose a hosepipe ban and they’ve been telling us for ages to conserve water and use as little as possible. To see that gushing down the road, I was very annoyed.”

She said she was told the repair would be done at 9pm that day.

“I thought that was a bit late but it wasn’t terrible,” she said. “Twenty minutes later I saw my neighbour on the phone to them and she was quite upset so I told her to give me the phone.

“They told me they weren’t coming out because the leak was not on the road and was on her property, so it was a different part of Thames Water.

“But if they repaired the leak in the first place, why couldn’t they get out there then?”

Mrs Rigby was told that the case had been referred to Talboys Utility Services and was given a number to ring. When she called Talboys the next day, the company said it was not aware of the case.

Mr Shaw, 54, said: “It’s a bit of a runaround. This is something that should be urgent. It is thousands of litres of water every hour and they’re telling us that very shortly we can’t use a hosepipe. It’s hypocritical. Also, as the road is a dirt road, the water is just eating away at it. The longer it’s there, the worse it’s going to get.

“I don’t trust Thames Water to deal with this water shortage judging by examples like this. If water means that much to them why are they prepared to leave that much going down the road? It doesn’t send a very good message.

“If they want you to adhere to the rules and then you see that, why would you?”

A Thames Water spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry for the ongoing issues on Catslip Road.

“We received reports of a leak on August 3 which we investigated and a boundary box at the site was exchanged on Tuesday. At the time our engineers reported that there was a customer side leak at the site which we’re investigating.

“On Wednesday we responded to reports of a bigger leak and we’ve organised an urgent repair.”

Meanwhile, the taps ran dry in Northend and Thames Water had to deliver emergency supplies of water.

The company said: “We realise how inconvenient this is, especially during such hot weather.

“Customers may experience lower than normal pressure during periods of higher demand. These times are typically in the morning and during the early evening.

“We’ve also identified everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can get in touch and make sure we give them the help and support they need.”