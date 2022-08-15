Landlady to leave village pub after 11 happy years

THE landlady of the pub in Kidmore End is leaving.

Dora Szymorska, 43, has run the New Inn in Chalkhouse Green Road for 11 years and says she wants to try something new.

She said: “I was never planning to stay here forever in the first place.

“When I started, the aim was to do only three years but then I fell in love with this place and I extended it to two more years.

“I kept extending and next thing I know it has been nearly 11 years.

“Even though I’m leaving, I still love it but it’s a 24/7 job, especially having six bedrooms to manage, and it’s time I had a break.

“I was young and silly when I took over and now I think maybe there’s more out there to explore.”

Ms Szymorska, who is Polish, is also looking forward to spending more time with her boyfriend and travelling.

She said she would have a lot of happy memories of the Brakspear pub and had made many good friends, which was one of the reasons she had stayed so long.

Among them was John Lambourne, from Sonning Common, who helped organise events such as the pub’s tractor runs on Remembrance Sunday each year to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Mr Lambourne, who died in 2019, aged 80, was also known for the display of Christmas lights he created outside his home in Kennylands Road each year to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

When he turned 80 and Ms Szymorska was turning 40, they threw a joint birthday party at the pub which was attended by about 370 people.

She recalled: “It was spectacular, John was such a soul and people were so drawn to him and his personality. He was loud and buzzing and happy and never complained about life and I had the privilege to meet him.

“I think people are what make you enjoy running a pub — I can do hours and hours just because of them.

“You throw a party and the next morning you wake up to lovely emails. You go to the supermarket and people say ‘hi’ to you, it’s so rewarding.

“People visit me and send me cards and it’s so touching. I’m a people person and that’s what it’s all about. People’s happiness makes you happy.”

Before arriving in Kidmore End, Ms Szymorska worked for almost four years at the Crown in Playhatch, another Brakspear pub, first as a waitress and then as a general manager.

She was born and raised in Poland and then moved to Germany where she spent 14 years with her then boyfriend and worked in hospitality.

The couple came to England after he found a new job here and she worked at the Lainston House Hotel in Winchester.

As she did not know much English, she began as a cleaner but after a few months was asked to join front of house, which launched her career path.

Ms Szymorska plans to throw a party before she goes.

Brakspear is currently recruiting for her replacement.

A spokeswoman said: “Dora has made the New Inn a splendid village pub, aways greeting everyone with her infectious smile and ensuring the pub is always at its best.

“We’re sorry to see her go and she’ll definitely be missed by her customers.”