Wednesday, 17 August 2022

17 August 2022

Hosepipe ban date set for Henley area

A hosepipe ban will be introduced in the Henley area from next Wednesday.

Thames Water announced the ban for all their 15 million customers after weeks of dry weather left rivers and reservoirs lower than usual.

The River Thames is said to be at it’s lowest level since 2005, and more low rainfall is expected in the coming months. 

The temporary use ban is the next step in the water firm’s drought plan, having already announced it will fix 1,100 leaks across its 20,000-mile network every week. 

The ban means that using hosepipes to water gardens, clean cars, fill ornamental ponds and swimming pools is not allowed. 

It does not apply to watering plants grown for commercial use or filling ponds where fish are kept.

Thames Water say the ban will last until further notice, and anyone who breaks the rules could  face a fine of up to £1000.

 

17 August 2022

