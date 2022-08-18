Proms fireworks axed due to parched earth

A FIREWORKS display that was set to close the Stonor Park Proms on Sunday was called off due to the dry weather.

Organisers made the decision after the recent extreme heat, which had made the ground dry.

The Hon William Stonor, who is heir to the estate, said it was the “responsible and correct” decision.

He said: “The safety of our guests is paramount and given the same has been happening across the country due to the very dry conditions, our guests were very supportive of the decision.”

The rest of the evening went to plan as the Proms returned to Stonor Park for the first time in 14 years.

The event began with a fly-past by a Supermarine Spitfire PR Mk XI, watched by guests who had gathered in the grounds.

Then the London Gala Orchestra, conducted by Richard Balcombe, performed with guest soloists Wynne Evans and Marisha Wallace.

The artists were supported by singer-songwriter Jack Lukeman.

The evening was rounded off with a singalong of Rule Britannia and Jerusalem before a laser show.

Mr Stonor said: “The feedback we’ve had since Sunday’s spectacular Proms event has been superb.

“It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves at one of Stonor’s calendar highlights, with the Spitfire flyover and laser show topping off a magical evening.”