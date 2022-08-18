Boutique and noodle bar open... but closures too

THREE new businesses have opened in Henley but another three have left.

Among the arrivals are a women’s boutique which is returning to Henley after 30 years, a Japanese noodle bar and a home care service for the elderly.

The departures are the Rudi Kartal hair salon and Cara shoe shop in Duke Street and Lawrence Hamblin Solicitors in Greys Road.

Mary Brooks has opened in Bell Street, selling medium- to high-end casual womenswear.

It is the fifth store in a small chain operating in the Thames Valley.

The business was in Market Place and then Duke Street from 1972 until the early Nineties when it closed due to the recession.

Owner Robert Brooks, son of the eponymous Mary Brooks, said he has been eyeing a return to Henley for 20 years.

He said: “I have always had an affinity with Henley but it has never been quite the right time as the town is a bit of a rollercoaster ride. One minute it’s on the up, the next it’s on the down.

“It has improved over the last couple of years with the cafés and restaurants opening and I thought it was now the right time.”

The store sells clothes from France and Italy made from cottons and wool. Mr Brooks said: “We are distinguishable from other stores in Henley because of the turnover in merchandise — we are always getting new stuff in — and we are competitively priced.

“It’s something I don’t feel is here now and something we can add to Henley.”

Mr Brooks said he was optimistic about the future of the store despite the current threat of another

recession.

“I think there’s an element of apprehension,” he said. “I don’t think anyone is immune to the cost-of-living crisis but no time is the right time. I think you have to offer something others don’t.

“Henley has changed a lot, hopefully for the better. There’s a lot more stability here than other places where there is more turnover of shops.”

The other shops are in Berkhamsted, Marlow, Wallingford and Thame.

Pig & Eel is a traditional Japanese noodle bar which will be opening above Drifters Coffee House in Duke Street next Saturday.

The bar will be open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

Owner and chef Josh Marsh, who used to work at Laurence Menswear a few doors away, said there was a gap in the market. He said: “I’ve been cooking ramen for years and I’ve worked in lots of businesses around town. Over the years, people have said Henley is missing Japanese food.

“People think Japanese food is just sushi but we wanted to embrace the wholesome, comfort food side of the cuisine.

“My wife and I have been out to Japan a couple of times and we have family out there who have shown us traditional home cooking.

“We started to think ‘Okay, we could do this back in Henley’. We came back and talked to people and the response was really good.”

Mr Marsh, who lives in Queen Street, believes the use of quality of ingredients will be key.

It will source its pork from Gabriel Machin butchers in Market Place.

“We’ve gone the route of going local and quality, which has pushed our price point up a little more, but our product is worth it,” said Mr Marsh.

“I’ve worked on the business side of things for a long time, so I have less experience in direct catering but more in the books and stocks.

“I’m cautious, especially with the recession coming, but our margins are good.”

The menu will include the num-num bowl, which uses 14-hour slow-cooked pork infused with Sichuan pepper and chilli, and the Americana, with pork cooked for 12 hours in dark soy and Coca-Cola. About half of the dishes will be vegan with a vegetable broth forming the base of all them.

Mr Marsh said: “Because we are working with Drifters, we wanted to have that crossover in values.”

Talia Maguire, who runs Drifters with her wife Millie Jeans, said: “We think it’s wicked that Josh is opening. He has been such a loyal customer of ours since day one.

“He has always been someone who’s egging us on, keeping us going. It has been a really tough year for everyone and we’ve not been as busy as we’d have liked.

“We had this beautiful space upstairs that wasn’t being used and basically Josh wanted to hire it.

“We’re pretty protective with who we work with, in terms of our values and Josh is definitely in line with that.”

Henley Care, which offers home care services for adults, is moving into the solicitors’ old offices.

Rudi Kartal owner Lynda Parker said: “I have had a wonderful career and have been blessed with an amazing team to work with and many clients who have been so loyal for many years.

“I thank you all for your support but it is time to take life a little easier. Thank you to all who have been there for me.”