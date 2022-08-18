60 years of society

ALMOST 200 people attended the Henley Society’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The event was held at the Remenham Club and there was live music from the Sixties and Seventies performed by Barry Owen and the Main Attraction and a barbecue with food from Calnans butcher in Watlington.

Henley Mayor Michelle Thomas opened the proceedings and congratulated the society on having its highest number of members ever.

She then gave a toast, saying: “Enjoy your party and here’s to the next 60 years and beyond.”

Geoff Luckett, who chairs the society, said: “It was fantastic and we were blessed with glorious sunny weather in a beautiful location.

“We received quite a few emails and phone calls of thanks for putting on the event and congratulating us.

“They were also asking if we’ll do something similar again next year and I don’t see why we shouldn’t. It was a great success.”

